Fashion And Art Merge As One With Valentino's Collezione Milano At The Rubell Museum

Alexa Shabinsky | April 29, 2021 | Culture Style & Beauty fashion





Mannequins were artfully positioned throughout the exhibition, flanking standout pieces from the spring/ summer 21 collection.

Romantic motifs, fanciful florals and vibrant summer colors exude throughout Valentino’s (@maisonvalentino) Collezione Milano spring/summer 21 collection’s installation that debuted at Miami’s Rubell Museum. Merging the maison’s artful sophistication and delicate designs with the museum’s commitment to bring private collections and events together through dynamic installations, the two created magic for a special three-day exhibition in Miami, drawing in guests with private appointments to come view the season’s latest pieces in an intimate and inspiring setting. Valentino Creative Director Pierpaolo Piccioli’s collection considers the pathos and spirit of each individual through colorful couture, featuring summer-inspired patterns, florals and textures. Masculine blouses, five-pocket jeans, loose blazers and both long and short dresses make up the collection while emphasizing simplicity through eye-catching shapes. Mannequins flanked each delicate design, surrounded by extravagant landscaping and lush flowers with exposed LED signage titling the collection. Reimagining the classics with delicately adapted materials and accessories, Valentino beautifully showcased its craft as it brought the collection to life as a work of art.