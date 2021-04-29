Paige Mastrandrea | April 29, 2021 | Lifestyle Style & Beauty Trends



AMY PETERSON SKINCARE LANDS ONE OF THE FIRST GLACIAL RX DEVICES IN THE U.S. AND GIVES AN INSIDE LOOK AT THE SOON-TO-BE BEAUTY CRAZE.

“Promise of a laser, luxury of a facial,” premier skincare specialist Amy Peterson shares as she recites the tagline of the newly released Glacial Rx device. It is poised to become the latest skincare craze—and most importantly, it debuted in April at Skincare by Amy Peterson. As a licensed medical esthetician with a results-based approach to skincare, Peterson provides unparalleled, personalized care to each client, tailoring each treatment to his or her skin type and goals to ensure the best results. Peterson also boasts a thorough background in skincare education. Thus, she was chosen for the coveted opportunity to be among the first to offer the service in her serene medspa located in Miami Beach.

The hourlong treatment utilizes a freezing component called cryomodulation that freezes the melanocytes to penetrate underneath the skin, preventing any activity from being produced. “Additionally, it grounds pigmentation off the top of the skin and epidermis—similar to what a laser does with heat to draw it out—but via a cold methodology,” she explains. Peterson champions cooling treatments versus heating treatments at her medspa. “There is no inflammation this way, no trapped heat to cause post-inflammatory pigmentation, and that is really important.” Reducing dark spots, pigmentation, fine lines and inflammation in a one-hour, luxuriating experience is the recipe to success behind the Glacial RX. While it aims to smooth and diminish dark spots on the face, it’s also used throughout the body in different focus areas for the same results. “This changes the landscape of the industry—it is a super easy treatment and there is no downtime afterward. You leave looking amazing, and over the next week the skin continues to refresh over time,” she notes. Right in time for the steamy months of summer, this icy cool addition to our beauty upkeep is just what the doctor ordered. 1560 Lenox Ave., Ste. 201 & 202, Miami Beach, @skincarebyamyp