Celebrity Trainer Anthony Rhoades Shares His Fitness Secrets

Paige Mastrandrea | April 29, 2021 | People Lifestyle





Anthony Rhoades at work in the gym at Elev8tion Fitness in Miami Beach

CELEBRITY TRAINER ANTHONY RHOADES SHARES HIS SECRETS TO ACHIEVING FITNESS GOALS, PREACHING DISCIPLINE OVER MOTIVATION.

If you are from Miami, you’ve undoubtedly seen celebrity trainer Anthony Rhoades’ (@anthony.rhoades) jaw-dropping fitness results proudly shown on Instagram feeds, from Rick Ross to David Grutman and his wife, Isabela, supermodel Jasmine Sanders and more. It may seem that Anthony Rhoades Fitness has blown up overnight. But he wants to make it known that his meteoric rise was anything but quick—in fact, it took years of hard work and dedication to get where he is today. “It’s often a common misconception that this happened in a short amount of time. It has been seven days a week with 16-hour training days and, sometimes, sleepless nights. It’s been that way for four years now,” he shares. “However, within the past year or so, more of my work has gone mainstream, which is why it seems like the process has been quick. All the sacrifice, hard work and consistency of doing small things are now paying off.” Day in and day out, Rhoades grinds with his clients. His key to success is having mutual trust with whomever he is working with. “I know they will stay on track just like they know I will give them a plan that will absolutely work,” he says. He tailors each fitness and nutritional plan to the clients’ lifestyle, muscles and bodies, to ensure that what they do will bring the desired goal to fruition. Another notion he negates is “motivation.” “I’ve developed a concept and belief that if you have to be motivated, you’ve already failed. Why? Because regardless, that driving force at some point will run out. What I stress to my clients is the same concept I personally practice—you don’t have to be motivated; you just have to be disciplined,” he notes. He credits his success to his mother. “My mom has shown me what it means to not be afraid to roll your sleeves up and get your hands dirty... I wouldn’t be where I am today, let alone be the man I am today, without her.”