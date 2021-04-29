Touchland Presents Stylish Sanitizer For On-The-Go Use

Paige Mastrandrea | April 29, 2021 | Lifestyle Style & Beauty Trends



Touchland’s Power Mists are cute, colorful and offered in a variety of scents complete with aloe vera.

Throughout the last year, we’ve all kept health and sanitation top of mind, and personal hand sanitizers have become essential in our bags, cars, offices and households. But who says staying clean can’t still be chic? That’s where hand sanitizer brand Touchland (@ touchland) enters the picture. With a mission of providing “hand sanitizer for people who hate hand sanitizer,” Touchland is revolutionizing the product range by providing moisturizing and fast-absorbing hand sanitizer power mists that come in a range of fun colors and sizes, allowing for sanitation on the go. Each unit lasts 600 mists, complete with a fresh scent and efficacy proven to kill 99.9% of germs. It’s vegan, cruelty-free, plane-friendly and even comes with add-ons such as keychain holders and lanyards for easy access. For home or office devices, Touchland features touchless Kub smart hand sanitizers. Staying clean never looked so good!