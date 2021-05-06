NYC's Beloved Handroll Bar Pops Up at The Sagamore South Beach

Paige Mastrandrea | May 6, 2021 | Food & Drink Lifestyle

You no longer have to travel to New York City to get authentic omakase handrolls on demand. Lucky for us, Temakase, the delectable East Village handroll joint, is popping-up in Miami Beach for one full year at the Sagamore South Beach hotel.

Brought by restaurateurs Liron Michaeli and Anthony Shnayderman, Temakase will launch in Miami on May 6th inside its new home, offering the same beloved menu that you can find at their NYC counterpart—expect everything from toro to spicy scallops, truffle blue crab and coveted Japanese fish selections available to order.

Temakase offers three omakase-style tastings, meaning the menu is left in the hands of the trusted chef, aptly ranging from: I Could Eat, Hungry, Starving and Hangry, ensuring there is something for everyone. One Hangry for us, please!

The meal can be enjoyed at the intimate 12-person bar where guests will get an up-close view of the chef hard at work as he prepares each piece with delicate care and precision. In addition to the set menus, guests can also opt for the customizable or pre-built to-go boxes to enjoy in the comfort of their homes.

“Anthony and I are thrilled to be bringing Temakase to Miami after such a great response in New York," says Liron Michaeli. "The iconic Sagamore Hotel is the perfect place for us to pop-up and create an experience that’s about fresh ingredients and artful execution at an affordable price that will be sure to have locals and tourists coming back for more.”

Tastings range close to 45 minutes per seating with checks averaging between $45-$55/person, making this the perfect go-to spot for omakase lovers that want to indulge without a significant time or monetary commitment, without sacrificing quality.

Due to limited seating, reservations are encouraged via OpenTable, available for lunch and dinner Tuesday-Sunday from 12pm-11pm. 1671 Collins Ave., Miami, @temakasemiami