The 11 Best Coffee Shops in Miami

Alexa Shabinsky | May 10, 2021 | Food & Drink Feature

Taste the culture of the Magic City through a variety of different coffee shops.

From iced and hot coffee all the way to cafe con leche, Miami has it all! Coffee is in the roots of this city—with the Cuban culture and vast amount of boutique specialty coffee shops and roasters, there is no shortage of caffeine here! We have rounded up our favorite coffee shops for on the go or to sit and relax with your favorite cup of joe.

Panther Coffee

2390 NW 2nd Ave., Wynwood / Website

With multiple locations around Miami, Panther Coffee is a staple specialty coffee shop. With ready-to-brew coffees, cold brew, espresso and more, Panther Coffee’s menu explores some of the finest coffees worldwide. Order an espresso flight to taste the different options and grab a savory breakfast sandwich to finish the meal!

OTL

160 NE 40th St., Design District / Website

Located in the heart of the Miami Design District, OTL is a coffee hot spot! The beautiful interior design of the shop will make you want to stay all day as you sip on delicious coffee and bites. Sample the extensive beverage menu from matcha and vanilla lattes with picture-perfect latte art to cortados and more! Don’t forget their delicious food menu, featuring overnight oats, protein-packed salads and even Zak the Baker pastries.

La Colada Gourmet

1518 SW 8th St., Little Havana / Website

Translated into “The House of Cuban Coffee,” La Colada Gourmet is all things Cuban coffee in Little Havana. With a variety of Cuban classics including cortadito, cafe con leche, tres leche and many more, taste the rich coffee and friendly experience at this charming shop. Grab your perfect cup and explore the culture that lies within Calle Ocho.



House of Per’la

2626 Ponce de Leon Blvd., Coral Gables / Website

Cofounder and managing partner Paul Massard is one of 350 people in the U.S. with a Certified Q Grader by the Coffee Quality Institute and he has brought his expertise to Miami through House of Per’la. The menu explores a variety of different coffee roasts and espresso, allowing customers to learn about and explore their palette. From lattes to cold brew, House of Per’la’s award-winning single-origin coffees will give you that craveable caffeine kick while also being delicious and flavorful.

Crema Gourmet Espresso Bar

169 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables / Website

Making its way through Miami with locations in Coral Gables, Miami Beach and coming soon to Faena Bazaar, Crema Gourmet Espresso Bar explores European coffee in Miami. Whether you’re looking to sip on some espresso or grab a quick bite, Crema’s extensive coffee and tea bar and all-day breakfast has all the options.

Bebito’s

1504 Bay Road, Miami Beach / Website

The highly Instagrammable coffee shop accented with pink decor is a Miami must to unwind and sip on some great brew. Bebito’s cafe offers its own private label signature blend which is roasted locally and features a mix of Central and South American beans. Focussing on the Cuban culture in Miami, the blend is offered in many signature forms including the signature cafecito and cafe con leche, along with a variety of classic Cuban food items.



Vice City Bean

1657 N Miami Ave., Downtown / Website

Surrounded by beautiful artwork created by local artists, Vice City Bean emphasizes the importance of supporting the local community. The coffee menu features many classics, including cold brew, lattes and cortados. By creating great coffee and experiences for the community, Vice City Bean is quickly becoming a fave Miami coffee destination.

Versailles

3555 SW 8th St., Little Havana / Website

Indulge in some of Miami’s best Cuban cuisine while sipping on authentic Cuban coffee. Highlights of the coffee menu include cortadito, cafe con leche, cappuccino, Cuban espresso and more. The culture, history and sips at Versailles are as great as it gets.

Dreamer

1225 20th St., Miami Beach / Website

Nestled in the neighborhood of Sunset Harbor, Dreamer is a picture-perfect healthy food and coffee shop. The extensive menu features many specialty drinks, including matcha, wellness lattes and espresso drinks. Famed beverages include matcha made with vanilla extract, ashwagandha and raw honey, and the ginger spice chai latte. Dreamer is sure to give you a caffeine kick and a great Insta pic.

The Salty Donut

50 NW 23rd St., Wynwood / Website

The Salty Donut is best known for its delicious artisan donuts, but its coffee selection is quite popular as well! The menu offers a variety of signature coffees and lattes, but also has some deliciously sweet items including the Cinnamon Toast Crunch latte with a double shot of espresso and homemade Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal milk, as well as the salted caramel latte with housemade caramel. And once you’re there getting a coffee, make sure to order one of their classic donuts to satisfy your sweet tooth!

Pura Vida

959 West Ave., Miami Beach / Website

Miami-famed Pura Vida is an all-encompassing healthy restaurant with a great coffee menu featuring many vegan and dairy-free milk options. Serving up classic coffee items, including macchiatos, cappuccinos, lattes and more, sitting in Pura Vida’s restaurants and enjoying your brew is relaxing in itself. Grab a cold-pressed juice along with your latte to have the best morning yet.