FENDI Transforms OTL Into a Psychedelic Pop-Up Experience

Paige Mastrandrea | May 25, 2021

Fendi Caffe & Peekaboo Bar offers Miamians the perfect Instagrammable moment in the Design District.

You've seen the iconic FF logo emblazoned in a steaming cup of coffee on your Instagram feeds from Selfridges in London or Milano. Now, in Miami, we're lucky enough to experience it first-hand in the heart of the Design District as the Maison takes over OTL cafe, transforming it into a special Fendi Caffe & Peekaboo Bar pop-up, open from May 20-July 5th.

The vibrant design was inspired by FENDI's Summer 2021 Capsule collection featuring FF Vertigo, embodying the Seventies' psychedelic color lens. Upon entry, you'll be greeted with a whimsical design that spills from the inside of the cafe to outside on the colorful sidewalk of the posh neighborhood where guests can take indulge in luxurious alfresco dining in the midst of the action. From the yellow FF Vertigo canopy that drapes overhead to the rainbow FF Vertigo-adorned walls, tables, chairs and planters, guests will dine in the most fashionable setting in Miami. Treat yourself to avocado toast or french toast atop yellow porcelein Fendi-branded plants and sip on the FF logo cappuccino to complete the highly-Instagrammable moment.

Next door, enter The Peekabo Bar, which pays homage to the brand's iconic Peekaboo bag, allowing guests to fully customize their own Mini Peekaboo inside the boutique for a limited time. Additionally, the Peekaboo will be offered in eye-catching new materials and metallic tones that include denim, leather, patent leather, special embroidery, satin, shearling and a selection of exotic skins, as well as diverse color combinations and materials available for handles. Creativity reigns as the designs are taken into the hands of the customers for a very unique, can't-miss experience. 160 NE 40th St, Miami, @fendi