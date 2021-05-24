Formula 1 Grand Prix de Monaco Trophy Awarded in Louis Vuitton Travel Trunk

Nilam Mukherjee | May 24, 2021 | Culture

Regarded highly amongst the world of racing events, the Formula 1 Grand Prix de Monaco celebrated its 78th edition this year. Entrusting Louis Vuitton with the design and execution of the final prize, this event also marked the first collaboration between the French fashion house and the Formula 1 racing organization.

The prestigious Trophy of the 78th Formula 1 Grand Prix de Monaco was awarded to Max Verstappen by S.A.S. Prince Albert II of Monaco. Achieving his 12th Grand Prix victory in five years, the Belgian-Dutch racer accepted both the luxury Louis Vuitton travel case and trophy on May 23rd, 2021.

The handcrafted trophy trunk was carefully detailed to encapsulate the triumphant moment. In the shades of Monaco’s flag, red and white lines create the letter “V” for “Victory” on the case’s exterior. Reputable for the uniquely demanding track containing uneven ground, sharp turns and narrow streets, Monaco’s race takes a true expert. The trophy itself captures the outline of the track depicting the 19 turns throughout a challenging 3.337 km course.

“Apart from being a major partnership with the famous brand of the LVMH Group, we are delighted that the trophy awarding the winner of the Formula 1 Grand Prix de Monaco can now safely travel in “first-class”, stated President of Automobile Club de Monaco, Michael Boeri in Louis Vuitton’s press release.

“Fangio, Hill, Moss, Stewart, Senna, Prost, Schumacher or more recently Alonso, Vettel, Rosberg, Ricciardo or Hamilton, the Monaco Grand Prix has celebrated the greatest champions. At almost 300 km/h between the rails, it's the Formula 1Grand Prix that all drivers aspire to win one day,” stated Michael Burke, Louis Vuitton Chairman and CEO. “Today, we are proud to be associated with the race and to together start writing a piece of history. The Trophy trunk epitomizes ‘Victory travels in Louis Vuitton’ – witnessing the next victories and continuing to carry legends!””

Summarizing the luxury, speed and style associated with the Grand Prix events, the Louis Vuitton trophy trunk goes above and beyond in honoring the highly anticipated competition.

Read more about the luxury trophy case via Louis Vuitton's press release, and about Verstappen's victory via Formula 1's website.