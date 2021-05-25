Unparalleled Experiences Await Travelers in Miami Beach This Summer

by Experience Miami Beach | May 25, 2021 | Lifestyle Sponsored Post

The vacation capital of the world and named North America’s Leading City Destination in 2020 by the prestigious World Travel Awards, Miami Beach is the perfect destination for travelers seeking unique and safe experiences this summer that will last well beyond checkout. Among gorgeous weather and seven miles of sandy beaches, Miami Beach is truly like no other place in the world, offering an array of award-winning restaurants, attractions, spas, and hotels.

Miami Beach is a tropical sanctuary that houses a variety of unique shopping experiences, such as The Webster; a popular fashion boutique, and the legendary, open-air Lincoln Road Mall. Miami Beach takes wellness to new heights with yoga on the beach, innovative fitness centers, and award-winning spas. The city is also proud of its vibrant LGBTQ scene, being home to Miami Beach Pride and nightlife mainstays like Twist and Palace Bar and Grill.

Architecture aficionados will appreciate Miami Beach’s historic Art Deco District, which contains the largest display of the 1920s and 1930s resort architecture, with breathtaking designs including curved staircases, terrazzo floors, and neon lights. World-renowned architects have left their mark on the famed Art Deco District with buildings like Henry Nelson’s Beacon Hotel and Roy Lichtenstein’s Mermaid.

For art-lovers and aspiring artists, Miami Beach is home to institutions like The Bass and The Wolfsonian-FIU Museum, as well as state-of-the-art galleries. Visitors will love the Miami Beach Open House program, where more than 70 artists transform vacant storefronts using their creativity. Foodies can indulge their palate and experience a variety of cuisines at Top Chef Jeremy Ford’s Stubborn Seed, plant-based eateries like Planta and Habitat, and the award-winning Cecconi’s at Soho Beach House.

Vacationers can spend their summer days in bliss strolling down the city’s famous stretch of sand and vibrant neighborhoods or enjoying exotic cocktails poolside at glamorous hotels like The Fontainebleau Miami Beach, Faena Hotel Miami Beach, and the all-new Goodtime Hotel. For families, Flamingo Park offers 17 tennis courts, baseball stadium, Aquatic Center, Memorial Football Field, and a pet-friendly Bark Park. Fido and friends can also have their own pampering experience at one of several Miami Beach pet-friendly hotels like the W Hotel South Beach and the Kimpton Surfcomber Hotel.

To make it easier for travelers to navigate through the city, the free Miami Beach Trolley System features routes to South Beach, Middle Beach, North Beach and a Collins Express. The city has several health and safety measures in place to keep passengers safe, all while connecting them to destination events, hotels, restaurants, and attractions this summer.

