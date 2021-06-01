Paris Meets Miami at the City's Newest Nightclub, VENDÔME

Alexa Shabinsky | June 1, 2021 | Lifestyle

Interior of VENDÔME

Miami’s newest, VENDÔME has joined the ever-growing nightlife scene here in the Magic City. Located on Washington Ave. in the space that former club Rockwell had been housed in, the club has been reimaged and redesigned. From gold chandeliers, gold-leafed victorian frames, gold accents and mirrored surfaces, the VENDÔME embraces the culture of the Roaring 20s.

Opened by nightlife masters, Mansour Hospitality, the team brings an international appeal to the Miami Beach club. Inspired by Place Vendôme in Paris, every aspect of the design echos both royalty and luxury, similar to the Paris landmark. Co-founder, Jonathan Mansour had always dreamed of Place Vendôme, and VENDÔME brings his dreams to reality.

Kicking off opening night on May 24, “The BOSS of Miami”, Rick Ross made a star performance, setting the tone for iconic guests and legendary Mondays. With plans to host many nights of live performances with DJs, rappers and more, the intimate club experience is a different feel than others. With a capacity of only 450 guests, the boutique nightclub allows guests to feel safe and experience intimacy like no other, all the while partying the night away.

Further design elements enhance the spacing, including a 70-foot LED screen, top-notch industry lighting system and special fibre optic strands woven into the walls to give off the starlit sky, reminiscent of Place Vendôme.

Open Friday, through Monday, VENDÔME sets a new standard for Miami nightlife and elevated experiences. 743 Washington Ave., Miami, @vendome.miami