Rapper Swae Lee Shares His 'Sounds Of Summer' With Miami

Paige Mastrandrea | June 8, 2021 | Culture Celebrity

Five-time Grammy award-nominated rapper Swae Lee is known for more than just his chart-topping hits and expert songwriting skills—he also has excellent taste in cocktails. Just in time for summer, the rapper visited Miami to kick off the season and return to the stage for a killer live performance for the CÎROC Summer Citrus' 'Sounds of Summer.' We catch up with him while he's in town to learn more about his new partnership, his favorite summer sip and what the soundtrack to his beach days looks like.

How did your involvement with the Sounds of Summer truck come about? I’ve been a longtime friend of CÎROC and partnered with them to launch the new limited-edition CÎROC Summer Citrus. Summer is all about good music and good drinks, so it was a perfect fit to join them in kicking off the season with the “CÎROC Sounds of Summer” truck. Plus, I’m excited to be back in front of fans and perform some of my favorite hits while getting people ready for the summer season. There’s no better way to welcome summer than with music and good drinks.

What did guests experience? I brought the summer vibes and the high energy down the Miami River where I performed off a yacht for people at the bars and restaurants along the river to enjoy! If you’re in Miami, you may have seen the big, orange ‘Sounds of Summer’ truck, which had everything people need to get in the summer state of mind—summer swag, great music and our exclusive ice cream flavor, The Citrus Drip with a side of Swae Sprinkles. This flavor will also be served at Mr. Kream ice cream shop all throughout summer, so make sure you get a scoop!

What do the 'Sounds of Summer' sound like to you? Nothing screams summer like coming together with friends and family to enjoy good music, great vibes and delicious drinks, and no one does summer better than CÎROC. We’ve all been wanting a summer like this and I’m excited to have brought this celebration to the 305!

Where is your ideal place to enjoy CÎROC Summer Citrus? Definitely here in Miami! There’s something about the water, the heat and the 24/7 summer vibes that make it the perfect place to enjoy a poolside Citrus Sunrise cocktail with orange and cranberry juice.

What are you most looking forward to this summer? I can’t wait to be back on stage, get together with friends and keep making music for people to enjoy this summer. I miss the energy from the fans in real life, and it was a great way to get a taste of that this [past] weekend!