A Look Inside The Prada Outdoor Pop-Up Series in Miami Design District

Paige Mastrandrea | July 2, 2021

To embrace the beauty of the summer season, Prada has transformed its Miami Design District boutique into an eye-catching 'Prada Outdoor' pop-up experience, on display now until July 12.

Taking on a vibrant coastal theme, the store is decked out in a beach-chic setting complete with sand dunes, rocks, white and blue ocean tents, sunshades and colorful surfboards. Expertly mingled between are pieces from the brand's ready-to-wear collections for men and women. Embodying nature and the progression of seasons, all elements expertly lead back to the theme of Coastal summer.

Blending high fashion with relaxed summertime living, the showcase blends its signature elements like the Re-nylon detailing with soft textures, beachwear and terry cloth to create the ultimate seaside fantasy. Explore the exquisitely designed setting where you'll find terry bathrobes paired with mini and modern poplin garments, crocheted tunics, perforated nappa leather bomber jackets and more. Embodying the starry night sky are crisp white T-shirts decorated with a net of crystals, and white chiffon slip dresses with sequins sparkle as the ocean waves in the gleaming sunlight.

The men's collection is equally as thoughtful, similarly featuring terry fabrics and stretch poplin, as well as an assortment of pieces reminiscent of the easy-breezy beach days of the fifties. Think colorful, striped Bermuda shorts, bowling shirts, sweatshirts and lightweight perforated nappa bomber jackets. All of the collection pieces are complemented by Prada's rich accessories line, which pops with color and patterns indicative of the season. From wooden jewelry to a plethora of playful summer bags and totes, shoppers are encouraged to wander and explore through offerings, showcased between iconic summer props including beach balls, beach towels and cushions, water bottles, lunch sets, frisbees volleyball and more.

Bridging luxury fashion with the inimitable summer spirit, Prada's outdoor pop-up series in the Miami Design District is a must-visit to transport you back to the glory days of easy, summertime living—simplicity at its finest. 152 NE 41st St Suite 112, Miami, @prada