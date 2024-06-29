Dress Miami-Chic In The Hamptons With CURIO From Faena Bazaar

Culture, Style & Beauty, Community,

By: Sarah Finkel

CURIO from Faena Bazaar has brought its coveted luxury shopping experience to Bridgehampton for the second consecutive year, featuring an expansive space that spreads across 3,000 square feet of indoors and 5,000 square feet of outdoors.

The likes of Martha Stewart, Beyoncé, Serena Williams, Rich the Kid and Nicky Jam have frequented the shopping destination, known for its unique assembly of fashion brands.

Browse an expertly curated selection of international designers such as Isabel Marant and Dolce & Gabbana at its summer residency, located at 2183 Montauk Highway and open every day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. CURIO will also run pop-up events for esteemed labels such as L’Agence, Merlette and Kimberly Taylor, as well as fine jewelry trunk shows.