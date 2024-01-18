Explore The Great Mind Of Da Vinci At An Interactive Exhibit In Miami

By: Sarah Finkel By: Sarah Finkel | | Culture Art

The genius mind of famed Italian scientist, architect and painter Leonardo da Vinci will be on full display in Miami starting Feb. 3 as part of an interactive exhibit by the Artisans of Florence and the Niccolai Group. Promoted by North Miami Beach art gallery JB Contemporary, The Da Vinci Machines and Robotics Exhibition is the first of its kind to make its debut in the U.S. from Italy, on loan from the Museum of Leonardo da Vinci in Florence.

The exhibit is the product of over 500 years spent bringing da Vinci’s mastermind concepts to life on behalf of deft Italian artisans. Da Vinci’s intellectual prowess will first be presented in an invite-only, VIP opening reception on Feb. 2 before the grand public reveal.

Spanning the recently renovated Security Building in Downtown, the exhibit features over sixty displays, including robots, war machines, flying contraptions and civil and hydraulic inventions. Da Vinci’s artistic side will also be showcased in an art gallery of reproduced masterpieces that offer a glimpse of his hand-drawn notes and designs.

Tickets can be purchased through the exhibit's closing on May 5.