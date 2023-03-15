Daisy Jones & The Six: Songs From the Soundtrack

By Jasmin Rosemberg By Jasmin Rosemberg | | Lifestyle Music Television



Photo by Lacy Terrell/ Prime Video

Riley Keough and Sam Claflin

Can't get enough of Prime Video's Daisy Jones & The Six, the show based on Taylor Jenkins Reid's bestselling novel about a '70s-era L.A. rock band? Now, you can hear the debut album Aurora which, in the series, catapulted the fictional band to stardom as they embarked on a world tour. For the album (which is now very much real), producer Blake Mills recruited artists including Phoebe Bridgers, Madison Cunningham, Marcus Mumford and Jackson Browneall to bring to life the songs that Reid had imagined.

Said Reid in a statement, “We finally have Aurora. A stunning, nostalgic, timeless album that captures the drama, pathos and yearning of the band’s zenith and nadir all in one. A snapshot of time, intoxicating and dangerous. That delicious moment that you know can’t last… Daisy Jones and The Six are real. And they are better than my wildest dreams.”

Check out artist Daisy Jones & The Six on Spotify, as well as the first two single releases, "Regret Me" and "Look At Us Now (Honeycomb)". Additional songs will follow when the record debuts alongside the series on March 3.







