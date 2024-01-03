David Grutman Shares Everything You Need To Know About Groot Hospitality's Vegas Expansion

By: Paige Mastrandrea By: Paige Mastrandrea | | Culture Events Culture Feature Lifestyle Feature Entertainment Clubs and Bars New Restaurants

GROOT HOSPITALITY HEADS TO SIN CITY WITH THE OPENING OF FONTAINEBLEAU LAS VEGAS.



When David Grutman (@davidgrutman) opened LIV (@livmiami) at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach Hotel (@fontainebleau) in 2008, the Miami nightlife scene was changed forever. Long considered Miami’s No. 1 megaclub and one of the top nightlife destinations in the world, LIV has become a token of the city, drawing in celebrities and legendary performers for 15 years. Ten years later, after launching forthcoming concepts that include Grutman’s first dining destination, Komodo, Groot Hospitality (@groothospitality) was born, and Grutman’s expanding portfolio continued to grow at a rapid speed.



Now, Groot Hospitality boasts a slew of hot spot destinations in Miami, including The Goodtime Hotel, Strawberry Moon, Papi Steak, Swan, The Key Club, Gekkō, Casadonna and lounges like LIV at Hard Rock Stadium, Gekkō Lounge, Komodo Lounge and Bar Bevy. In late 2023, Groot made its first expansion outside of Miami to Dallas with Komodo and Komodo Lounge. And now, after over a decade in the making, the long-awaited LIV Las Vegas makes its grand foray at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas, along with LIV Beach Las Vegas, Papi Steak Las Vegas and Komodo Las Vegas.

“It’s exciting going from the beach to the desert,” says Grutman on the momentous opening. “It’s been a long time coming, and it’s something so special to be able to go to Las Vegas. We’ve had other opportunities over the years, but we wanted to ensure it was the right move. And nothing feels better than going in with Jeff Soffer and the Fontainebleau, which is our family.”

Bringing concepts such as Groot’s is no easy feat in any setting, let alone launching four simultaneously with a new hotel opening the size of Fontainebleau. But as a hospitality veteran and an expert in curating the right vibe with the right people, Grutman and his Groot team are prepared.



“I think Miami sets the trends, and Vegas sets the standard of service and execution,” he notes. “In Vegas, you have to be on your game. There is no room for mistakes. So, we’re trying to take the DNA that we have at LIV Miami and allow it to grow even bigger. For us, that’s the most exciting part.”

“Being able to have a whole Groot ecosystem under one roof is something we’ve never had before, which excites us,” he continues. “You have Papi Steak and Komodo feeding the day club at LIV Beach and the nightclub, LIV, taking people late into the night. You can offer the full package under one roof with so much entertainment going around the actual resort—we’re giving people a piece of Miami in Las Vegas—so it’s truly immersive.”



If one thing sets Groot Hospitality apart from the rest of the country’s hospitality groups, it is Grutman and his team’s pulse on the talent and personal relationships. As we’re speaking, his cell phone is ringing off the hook, with FaceTimes and calls from talent asking for his advice or personal recommendations, which he answers at all hours of the day. This allows the group to organically draw in the best talent and crowd at each destination and keeps them abreast of the newest faces in the entertainment industry.

“For us, one of the things I think that makes us unique is being able to shine a light on all types of entertainment. Our programming at LIV will be amazing, and we feel we set the standard in that regard. Having names like Tiesto, John Summit and Metro Boomin as residents gives you a nice mix of talent, and of course, we have tons of surprises throughout the year. We’re trying to tap into the next generation of talent, which is important, and I think it’s what makes LIV so special. We set trends; we don’t just follow them. And we want to be at the forefront of anything special in pop culture.”



“And, of course, we love to give you that personal touch,” he continues. “It’s just not some corporate nightclub where it’s faceless. You’ll have all the faces of Groot you know and love, from our partner David “Papi” Einhorn—the namesake behind Papi Steak—to Purple, Chris Cuomo, Adam Borden, myself, Isabela and more, plus a great team of hosts in Las Vegas.”

With a design by Rockwell Group throughout each concept, expect a Las Vegas-ified version of the beloved Miami hot spots, each striking and photo-worthy in itself.

“We brought in Rockwell Group to design Papi Steak, Komodo, LIV and LIV Beach. And we tapped Steve Lieberman, who I think is the best in the business, to do the theatrical lighting. What’s great about Rockwell is not only that they are insane interior architects but also that they do amazing set design for Broadway. So we’re looking to be very theatrical with our design and what you’ll see,” he previews.

Expect to find Vegas-original dishes on the menu at all dining destinations, along with your favorite Miami staples, like the famous $1000 “Beefcase” at Papi Steak.

“Papi Steak could not be more perfect for Vegas, and luckily, my amazing partner David Einhorn loves to go to Vegas, so you can expect to see him there often,” shares Grutman. “Being his partner is the greatest gift—he’s become such an incredible restaurateur and brings so much to the table, as well as a whole other dynamic to the restaurant.”

While all eyes are on the latest iteration of the Groot Hospitality concepts this year in Las Vegas, don’t expect any less of Groot in Miami, as well as his future expansion plans for other cities throughout the U.S.

“We’re not close-minded to anything, and now we know that our brands can travel. It’s a great feeling that Miami built these brands that have an international reach, and it says so much about our city,” he asserts. “Let me be super clear—Miami is the greatest city in the world. It’s going through such a renaissance, and it’s evolving so fast. It’s amazing to see, especially for someone like me who has been here since the start of my career. It raises the bar for everyone else.”