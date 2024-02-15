Gigi Vogel Expands Her Wellness Line With Her Latest Collection

By: Paige Mastrandrea By: Paige Mastrandrea | | Style & Beauty Style Style & Beauty

Miami resident Gigi Vogel launches her latest collection of De La Heart beauty and wellness essentials.



Miami resident and beauty guru Gigi Vogel (@gigivogel) practices what she preaches. With her brand De La Heart (@delaheart)—which is grounded on principles of wellness, mindfulness, lymphatic health, high performance and healthy aging—Vogel is helping bring wellness practices accessible to all. After three years in the making, Vogel has expanded her line, which was founded with her cult-favorite The Body Tool, to include a range of products that include: a new Body Sculptor, Copper Body Brush, Flow + Glow Body Oil, Golden Body Oil, Cacay Whipped Body Butter and Love Your Belly Balm. Vogel’s credo intertwines ancient practices with the MEDS mantra—meditation, exercise, diet, sleep—and pledges allegiance to the transformative power of lymphatic devotion. “I have been developing these products for 3.5 years, and they are a reflection of who I am today as a woman, a busy mom, an entrepreneur and a skincare formulator,” says Vogel. “I have learned so much when it comes to ingredients, chemistry and dermatology and these products reflect all that hard work. Our goal with the evolution of the brand is to meet and surpass our clients’ skincare needs and expectations.”