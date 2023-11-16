Dee Ocleppo Celebrates Her Birthday And Cover In Style

    

Fashion Icon Dee Ocleppo Hilfiger Celebrates Her Birthday And Cover

By: Charlotte Trattner By: Charlotte Trattner | November 16, 2023 | People, Parties, Events, People Feature, Celebrity,

Dee Ocleppo Hilfiger does it all, and she celebrated her birthday in style with Ocean Drive Magazine in honor of her November cover.

dee_ocleppo_hilfiger11.JPG
Dee Ocleppo Hilfiger

She and her husband, Tommy, hosted an intimate dinner at Casadonna before taking the party to Swan. Guests enjoyed a menu of delicious Italian cuisine, including focaccia, culatta di parma, hamachi, king prawns, organic greens, tagliatelle al limone, seabass, broccolini and heirloom grains.

emilio_estefan,_sheryl_jamie_salter,_tommy_dee_hilfiger.JPG
Emilio Estefan, Sheryl and Jamie Salter, Tommy and Dee Hilfiger

Notable attendees included Thalia Mottola, Emilio Estefan, Karolina Kurkova and Archie Drury, Jamie Salter and Sheryl Salter, Martyn Lawrence Bullard, Stacey Cooper and others.

dee_ocleppo_hilfiger_martyn_lawrence_bullard.JPG
Dee Ocleppo Hilfiger, Martyn Lawrence Bullard and guests

At Swan, the group wished Dee a happy birthday with a multi-tiered cake and sparklers as Tommy kissed his wife and gave her a speech congratulating her on her cover while enjoying curated cocktails from Avorza Vodka.

tommy_dee_ocleppo_hilfiger5.JPG
Tommy and Dee Hilfiger

Special thanks to our partners, Lucid Motors, Lupo Yacht Club, Avorza Vodka, My Father Cigars and J’Adore Les Fleurs.

dee_ocleppo_hilfiger_stacey_cooper.JPG
Dee Ocleppo Hilfiger and Stacey Cooper
dee_ocleppo_hilfiger4.JPG
Dee Ocleppo Hilfiger
dee_ocleppo_hilfiger_thalía_mottola1.JPG
Dee Ocleppo Hilfiger and Thalía Mottola
christie_rhodes,_tommy_dee_hilfiger,_paige_pulichino.JPG
Christie Rhodes, Tommy and Dee Hilfiger, Paige Pulichino
karolina_kurkova.JPG
Karolina Kurkova

Photography by: Photos By: Jordan Braun Photography

