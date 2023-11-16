Fashion Icon Dee Ocleppo Hilfiger Celebrates Her Birthday And Cover

By: Charlotte Trattner By: Charlotte Trattner | | People, Parties, Events, People Feature, Celebrity,

Dee Ocleppo Hilfiger does it all, and she celebrated her birthday in style with Ocean Drive Magazine in honor of her November cover.

Dee Ocleppo Hilfiger

She and her husband, Tommy, hosted an intimate dinner at Casadonna before taking the party to Swan. Guests enjoyed a menu of delicious Italian cuisine, including focaccia, culatta di parma, hamachi, king prawns, organic greens, tagliatelle al limone, seabass, broccolini and heirloom grains.

Emilio Estefan, Sheryl and Jamie Salter, Tommy and Dee Hilfiger



Notable attendees included Thalia Mottola, Emilio Estefan, Karolina Kurkova and Archie Drury, Jamie Salter and Sheryl Salter, Martyn Lawrence Bullard, Stacey Cooper and others.

Dee Ocleppo Hilfiger, Martyn Lawrence Bullard and guests

At Swan, the group wished Dee a happy birthday with a multi-tiered cake and sparklers as Tommy kissed his wife and gave her a speech congratulating her on her cover while enjoying curated cocktails from Avorza Vodka.

Tommy and Dee Hilfiger Special thanks to our partners, Lucid Motors, Lupo Yacht Club, Avorza Vodka, My Father Cigars and J’Adore Les Fleurs. Dee Ocleppo Hilfiger and Stacey Cooper Dee Ocleppo Hilfiger Dee Ocleppo Hilfiger and Thalía Mottola Christie Rhodes, Tommy and Dee Hilfiger, Paige Pulichino Karolina Kurkova