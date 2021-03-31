At Modern Luxury, connection and community define who we are. We use cookies to improve the Modern Luxury experience - to personalize content and ads, to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic. We also may share information about your use of our site with our social media, advertising and analytics partners. We take your privacy seriously and want you to be aware that we have recently made changes to our Privacy Policy, which can be found here.

I AGREE

Delage Debuts Brand-New D12 Inspired by Formula One

    

Search Our Site

Delage Debuts Brand-New D12 Inspired by Formula One

Alexa Shabinsky | March 31, 2021 |


PHOTO COURTESY OF TED7
PHOTO COURTESY OF TED7

DELAGE IS MAKING A COMEBACK AFTER A LONG HIATUS AS IT DEBUTS THE BRAND-NEW D12 STREET-LEGAL HYPERCAR FOR A COOL $2.3 MILLION.

French luxury automobile and race car company Delage (delage-automobiles.com) was founded over a century ago, when it was revered for its top-of-the-line auto and race car products that boasted top performance. After ceasing operations in 1953, Delage is having a comeback moment under new ownership as it reinvigorates itself with the D12 extreme hypercar. Delage enters the market again with noise, planning to create the world’s fastest street-legal hybrid hypercar that boasts a price tag of $2.3 million. Not only was the D12’s design inspired by Formula One and fighter jet planes, but the two-seater car features a unique seating arrangement, where the driver and passenger sit in tandem. The D12 offers two versions, the GT and the Club, both produced with a naturally aspirated 7.6-liter V-12 gas engine and an electric motor. Delage’s new CEO and “refounder” and Miami resident Laurent Tapie explains, “We want the feeling in the D12 to be the closest to the sensation of driving a Formula One car that has ever been experienced in a street-legal car.” Exclusivity is the name of the game for Delage’s D12, with a plan to only produce 30 cars total. The fully customizable D12 will offer many choices of colors and materials, creating a one-of-a-kind vehicle.

Tags: cars race cars Delage

Photography by:

Read the digital edition from Modern Luxury

View Digital Edition

Click here to read  
the Digital Editions

or Subscribe to the Print Edition: