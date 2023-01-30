Delta 8 Gummies vs. Delta 10 Gummies: Which One is Best?

By Adam Mizrahi By Adam Mizrahi | | Lifestyle Sponsored Post

Since the passage of the 2018 Farm Bill, which legalized hemp and all hemp-derived compounds at the federal level, the cannabinoid market has undoubtedly seen an unprecedented boom. Sure, cannabis used to be all about THC and CBD, but as we discover more about the wonderful compounds in the miracle plant, demands for other cannabinoids are skyrocketing.

In recent years, two compounds specifically have piqued the interest of millions of cannabis users across the nation, especially in states where recreational marijuana is not yet a reality. Delta 8 and delta 10 are both tetrahydrocannabinols, just like regular delta 9 (also known as THC). That said, they offer their own sets of effects and benefits that users can’t seem to get enough of, especially in edible form.

But what exactly are these two compounds? How are they similar and different? And why are they so popular in edible form—especially in the form of delta 8 gummies and delta 10 gummies?

What is Delta 8?

Delta 8, also known as delta-8-tetrahyrocannabinol or delta 8 THC, is a naturally occurring psychoactive compound in the cannabis plant. The cannabinoid has a similar chemical stricture to that of its older sibling, delta 9, which is the main psychoactive compound in cannabis and is also known as THC. Their molecular compositions are strikingly similar, giving them a similar range of effects and benefits, but there does exist one notable difference: delta 9 has a double bond on its ninth carbon atom, while delta 8 has it on its eighth.

Although this difference is literally microscopic, it actually has big effects on how these two compounds behave. These dissimilar arrangements in atomic structure make delta 8 about half as strong as delta 9. Although it may seem like a downside to some, this lessened potency is actually great news. Because its psychoactive effects aren’t as strong as delta 9’s, some research suggests that delta 8 is also much less likely to cause intense and frequent side effects that are pretty common to delta 9, including paranoia and anxiety.

Benefits of Delta 8

Let’s face it. The main and most attractive selling point of psychoactive cannabinoids is that they get you high. Of course, they help with a plethora of other ailments, but something about the sweet and buzzy relief of popping a gummy or hitting a vape is simply irreplaceable. With delta 8, you get a psychoactive experience with a dramatically reduced risk of running into adverse effects like paranoia and anxiety. Delta 8’s high is moderately mild and very manageable, making it perfect for users to get high while also staying in control of the experience.

Although the compound is often referred to as “diet weed,” delta 8 doesn’t offer any effects that delta 9 offers. In fact, it has been shown to still have the same effects as the compound, albeit to a lesser extent. Like delta 8, delta 9 can help with:

Relaxation

Euphoria

Pain relief

Anxiety relief

Appetite boost

Improvements in sleep

Side Effects of Delta 8

Despite delta 8’s status as delta 9’s “nicer younger sibling,” it is still possible you may run into some unwanted effects—as it is with any cannabinoid. Some of these side effects are common and largely manageable, such as dry eyes and a dry mouth, which can be solved easily with a little hydration and a few eye drops.

Some other, slightly more serious effects, however, can include short-term memory loss and a rapid or slow heart rate. The good news is that because delta 8 is so mild and manageable, its side effects are, too. In the long-term, delta 8 has not been found to cause any serious damaging or deteriorating health effects. Its safety profile is very similar to that of delta 9—taking too much can get uncomfortable, but it’s overall a tame substance to experiment with.

What is Delta 10?

Delta 10, or delta-10-tetrahydrocannabinol (delta 10 THC), is a minor cannabinoid found in the cannabis plant. Like delta 8, delta 10 is chemically similar to delta 9 but with one key difference. Delta 10 has a double bond on the tenth carbon atom, while delta 9 has it in the ninth carbon atom. Again, the position of these double bonds affects the way each compound interacts with our bodies.

The location of these double bonds determines how each tetrahydrocannabinol interacts with the body’s drug receptors, or in other words, how high a compound can make users. Delta 10’s double bond placement makes the compound much less potent than delta 9. In fact, delta 10 is estimated to be around 20-30% less potent than delta 8, making delta 10 the weakest psychoactive compound in this buzzy triad.

Benefits of Delta 10

Delta 10 isn't just equipped with a relaxingly mild psychoactive potency, it’s also perfect for beginners looking to experiment with cannabis compounds. The cannabinoid still provides a buzzy and high-inducing experience, but it lets you remain in control of your body and mind.

One key difference between delta 10 and delta 8 is that delta 10 is thought to act more like a sativa, while delta 8 has more indica-like properties. This means that while delta 8 is great for sleep, pain management, and complete relaxation, delta 10 is terrific for staying on your feet, cranking out tasks, and getting creative.

Like delta 8, delta 10’s lessened psychoactive potency also comes with less frequent and less pronounced side effects like anxiety and paranoia. In fact, many people use this compound as a means to treat anxiety without delta 8’s accompanying sedating effects. Delta 10 also does not provide the euphoric effects commonly associated with other tetrahydrocannabinols; instead, the compound’s calming effects lift moods and increase energy.

At this time, we know more about delta 10’s effects and benefits from user reports than we do from scientific research. According to anecdotal evidence from frequent delta 10 users, we can gather that delta 10 may promote:

Energy

Focus

Alertness

Creativity

Productivity

Mood boosts

Anxiety relief

Side Effects of Delta 10

Although the compound is extremely mild, it may still cause some of cannabis’s well-known side effects. Some of them, such as dry eyes and dry mouth, are uncomfortable at best and can be relieved relatively quickly. Other side effects that usually only manifest when the cannabinoid is taken at larger doses include headaches, grogginess, anxiety, and low blood pressure.

One key thing to look out for when it comes to delta 10 is dosage. Because the cannabinoid is so mild, many people often underestimate its true psychoactive effects and end up taking more delta 10 than they originally bargained for. This can be especially common when eating delta 10 gummies because edibles take some time to take effect—sometimes up to two hours. Because you may take a gummy or two and still feel like nothing happened, you may think you underdosed and need more, but the reality is that the compound is actually making its way through your digestive system and needs some time to kick in. We recommend waiting for anywhere between one to two hours before going back for seconds!

Delta 8 vs. Delta 10 Dosage Chart

Both, delta 8 and delta 10 appear extremely mild when compared to stronger compounds like delta 9. But that doesn’t mean that these compounds can’t have any adverse effects. As previously discussed, overdosing on delta 8 or delta 10 won't result in any long-term serious health effects, but it can certainly lead to a bad time. Because these compounds are often underestimated in their potency—especially in edible form—they can be a little tricky to dose. You may think you can handle more than you actually can, which will lead to a negative psychoactive experience and an overall bad vibe.

As a general rule of thumb, it’s always best to start low and slow and build your way up to a high that feels comfortable for you. Dosing depends on many personal factors, including weight, metabolism, tolerance, and desired effects, so what works for you may not work for someone else. That said, a good way to estimate your delta 8 or delta 10 dose is based on your tolerance levels and frequency of use. The standard dosage for delta 8 and delta 10 is the same based on these factors:

Beginners (Low Tolerance) 10-20mg Intermediate Users (Medium Tolerance) 20-50mg Experienced Users (High Tolerance) 50-100mg

How Are Edibles Different Than Other Ingestion Methods?

Edibles can be especially tricky to dose because of the way they are ingested. If you’ve ever experimented with any sort of edible, you likely already know they take a little longer to kick in than other ingestion methods. This is because when you eat an edible, its path to your brain is much longer than that of a vape or oil.

After eating an edible, it must bypass your digestive system, get broken down in the stomach, and reach the liver, where the THC is converted into 11-hydroxy-THC, a metabolite much stronger than regular THC. The, it makes its way into your bloodstream, where it travels to your brain.

This conversion from THC into 11-hydroxy-THC results in a more potent and much longer-lasting high than any other ingestion method. Vapes and sublingual tinctures kick in within minutes, but they only last a few hours. Gummies—or any type of edible—on the other hand, can take up to two hours to kick in, depending on your metabolism. Once they do, however, they result in an extremely potent psychoactive effect that can sometimes last upwards of 10 hours!

Delta 8 Gummies vs. Delta 10 Gummies: How They’re Made

When compared delta 8 vs delta 10 both exist naturally in the cannabis plant, they’re only found in trace amounts organically. Extracting small amounts of natural delta 8 and delta 10 is not only costly, but also time consuming, and the amount that is extracted is not enough to satisfy consumer demands. As such, chemists and manufacturers have deciphered a way to create larger amounts of both compounds using hemp-derived CBD and a chemical conversion type known as isomerization.

All cannabinoids stem from CBGA, or cannabigerolic acid, which is also known as “the mother of all cannabinoids.” This means that all cannabinoids, whether psychoactive like THC or non-psychoactive like CBD, are made up of similar molecular structures. Isomerization is the process of rearranging these molecules in one compound in order to form another.

Delta 8 and delta 10 can be derived from CBD or THC, but the former is abundant in hemp plants, making CBD conversions much easier, cheaper, and cleaner for manufacturers. The most common isomerization method used by chemists to create delta 8 and delta 10 only includes four steps.

First, CBD is extracted from the raw hemp plant material and isolated from other cannabinoids, leaving behind a pure CBD isolate extract. Then acid is added to the CBD solution, which is then kept at high temperatures and stirred constantly for at least 18 hours. Because converting CBD to other cannabinoids can result in unwanted chemical residues, filtering the solution is a pivotal step in a clean and pure end product. Finally, the resulting delta 8 or delta 10 concentrate needs to be third-party lab tested in order to ensure that it is clean, pure, and safe to consume.

From there, it’s only a matter of adding your delta 8 or delta 10 concentrate to a gummy, usually, after all the other ingredients have already been mixed in but before the product hardens, and that’s it!

So, Which One is Best?

The question surrounding delta 8 and delta 10 shouldn’t really be which one is best, but rather which one is best for you. If you want relaxation and sedation, delta 8 is the way to go, but if you’re looking for energy and focus, go for delta 10. At the end of the day, the decision between which compound to use lands exclusively on you—only you know your body and its needs!