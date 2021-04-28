Derek Jeter Purchases Land in Coral Gables for $16.6 Million

Nilam Mukherjee | April 28, 2021 | Home & Real Estate

From New York City to Coral Gables, Derek Jeter isn’t taking up permanent residence anywhere less than magnificent. The baseball legend just took a swing and hit a home run with a plot of land in Coral Gables.

Located in the prestigious Gables Estates, Jeter recently purchased the largest two-acre waterfront lot in the private-gated community. According to Realtor.com, the property initially hit the market for $17,999,500 million, and Jeter was able to punch down to a final $16.6 million.

Offering a breathtaking view of water and greenery, the lot was purchased with a few minor upgrades, including a completed seawall and docks that can hold up to two mega-yachts and other sea vessels. Architect Cesar Molina has created plans for the new 20,000-square-foot custom home. You can see designs of the proposed mansion via Realtor.com.

Having led an impressive 20-year career playing for the New York Yankees. He played his final season in 2014, and in 2017, he becoming the CEO and part time owner of the Miami Marlins. The shortstop has been settled in the Miami area for a while now, having purchased a $6.5 million property back in 2018. Jeter’s most recent purchase puts him comfortably close to the Miami Marlins HQ.

See also: NFTs Enter Luxury Real Estate Market With Deed to Paul Rudolph-Designed Home

Aside from his baseball legacy, Jeter has an impressive line of properties, two of which are currently listed on the market.

Another of Jeter’s custom-built properties, his Davis Island mansion in Tampa is currently priced at $29 million. Filled with amenities dedicated to entertainment, the estate includes a club room with a full-service bar, heated spa, 80-foot saltwater lap pool and more.

The second property, located in upstate New York, recently had its price decreased from $14.75 million to $12.75 million. The picturesque, lakeside mansion portrays a castle-like exterior, and was used as a vacation home for the Jeter family.

With the newly purchased property, we’re excited to see what Jeter’s new custom-home will entail. Ralph Arias from ONE Sotheby’s International Realty represented the seller, and Alex Perez from Mocca Reality represented the buyer.

Read more about Jeter’s recent land grab via Realtor.com.