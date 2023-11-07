Three Miami-Based Designers Share Their Design Do's And Dont's

By: Paige Mastrandrea By: Paige Mastrandrea | | Home & Real Estate Home & Real Estate Feature Home & Real Estate

Miami makes the perfect backdrop for beautiful home design. Here, we highlight some of the city’s design gurus who are shaking up the scene.



Kitchen design by Tamara Feldman for a private residence PHOTO BY KRIS TAMBURELLO

TATIANA SEIKALY, STUDIO SEIKALY

@tatiseikaly, @studio_seikaly

Miami resident and designer Tatiana Seikaly of Studio Seikaly with her dog PHOTO BY GENESIS BONILLA

Born in Miami to a Lebanese father and French mother, Tatiana Seikaly was inspired from an early age by the diverse architecture and design of her ancestral homelands. Her travels to Lebanon and France as a child ignited a passion within her for art, design and architecture. After founding Studio Seikaly in Miami, Tatiana now brings these cultures and passions together in her work to help clients around South Florida, NYC, and LA to create beautiful living spaces.

Describe your design aesthetic in 3 words

Diverse, organic, harmonious

Design Do’s

Mixing different time periods

Design Don’ts

Don’t be impatient; take your time to find the perfect piece for the right spot

This tasteful home kitchen design emphasizes Studio Seikaly’s diverse and harmonious aesthetic. PHOTO BY RENDERGRAM STUDIO

BIANCA CHEVALLARD, BIANCA CHEVALLARD DESIGN

@bchevallarddesign

Bianca Chevallard, founder of Bianca Chevallard Design, revives Old World elegance and infuses it with the sensibilities of modern interiors. The Italian native has split her life between her native country, cosmopolitan New York and the sunny shores of Palm Beach–experiences which have sculpted her into a designer with a global point of view. Today, Bianca works intimately with clients to craft living spaces that feel warm and livable yet still pack a punch of personality.

Describe your design aesthetic in three words

Warm, inviting, eclectic flare

Design Do’s

Dimmable warm lighting Reclaimed or antique materials and furniture Earthy color tones Custom millwork and furniture Wallpapered walls and ceilings

Design Don’ts

Choosing form over function Cold lighting Pickled or grey wood tones Accent walls Mixing metals (i.e., brass and chrome)

Chevallard designed this townhome’s kitchen utilizing earthy tones with pops of color. PHOTO BY JAMES RANSOM

TAMARA FELDMAN, TAMARA FELDMAN DESIGN

@tamara.feldman.design

The majesty and charm of Mexico’s architecture and artistic soul inspired interior designer Tamara Feldman’s multifaceted design approach. Feldman’s own design aesthetic can be described as contemporary modern, with clean lines, symmetry and timeless appeal. She layers in her lifelong appreciation for art, from conceptual to realist works. Feldman sees each new project as an opportunity to dream but also aims to leave her personal touch while keeping designs relevant as styles evolve.

How would you describe your aesthetic in three words?

Contemporary, Warm, Architectural

Design Do’s

High plaster textures—we love to apply these to ceilings, headboards and kitchen nooks for a wow effect. The possibilities are unlimited.

Tell us why this project is unique to you

The client—there was great chemistry between us, which always makes things so much easier. We spent time together understanding how they wanted to live in their spaces learning about their passions and family routine.

Tamara Feldman designed this private, contemporary Miami home, working in tandem with the client’s passions. PHOTO BY KRIS TAMBURELLO