Design Miami/ Returns To Miami Beach With A Can't-Miss Lineup

By: Paige Mastrandrea

DESIGN MIAMI/ RETURNS TO MIAMI BEACH WITH AN AWE-INSPIRING LINEUP OF GALLERIES, PROGRAMS AND PARTNERSHIPS.



Adrian Sassoon, “By the Wind Sailor VI” 2023 PHOTO COURTESY OF ADRIAN SASSOON

Design Miami/ is back for its 19th edition this December, returning to Miami Beach to showcase the most rare and exquisite collectible designs from leading galleries around the world. This year’s fair promises to be an affair to remember, with a curated selection of works sure to dazzle and delight. From Dec. 6-10, Pride Park will transform into a design lover’s paradise, featuring over 40 gallery and curio presentations alongside various special programs and partnerships. From 20th-century masters to emerging talents, Design Miami/ brings together the creators and objects that define the past, present and future of design. The theme for 2023, Where We Stand, will spotlight works inspired by community and cultural heritage. Curatorial Director Anna Carnick has crafted a program celebrating intimate connections through creative expression. Favorite galleries are back again this year, like Galerie Patrick Seguin, Friedman Benda, Moderne Gallery and R & Company, ready to showcase their latest acquisitions. New exhibitors Adrian Sassoon, Atelier Ecru Gallery, Aequo Gallery, and Galerie Melissa Paul will make their debut, adding fresh perspectives to the mix. Pride Park, 1809 Meridian Ave, Miami Beach, @designmiami