9 Designer Duffles for Traveling in Style

It may be hard to let go of that trusted duffle bag you’ve loved since summer camp, but it’s time to revamp and refresh your luggage with a high-end duffle bag for travel.

Whether stuffing it in your car, on a plane or in a gym locker, a durable duffle is the best way to store all your belongings while on the move. Thankfully, the greatest designers of our era also believe in the duffle, so you can choose simple sophistication, elegant patterns and everything in between for your next trip.

Check out this lineup of designer duffle bags that come in all shapes, sizes and prints for looking chic on the go.

Heritage Leather Duffle

Check out the Heritage Duffle Bag by Ralph Lauren for a classic and sophisticated luggage look. With two handles, a removable shoulder strap and a signature Polo Heritage logo debossed on the top front, this essential duffle bag is a simple yet elegant travel piece.

Paravel Grand Tour Duffle

Level up from a basic canvas and travel with this Paravel duffle made with proprietary spill-proof EcoCraft Canvas. The material combines natural cotton fiber with thread from plastic bottles to create a sturdy and lightweight bag to hold all your belongings. Customizable with hand painting, embroidery or a Cabana Strap, this duffle is a stylish and functional essential. The bag also has a lockable double zipper for added security for longer trips.

Tumi Duffle and Backpack

This Tumi bag is adaptable for any function or activity with adjustable straps, handles and multiple pockets. The leather-trimmed handles and main compartment function as a usual duffle, but the bottom zip panel opens to reveal backpack straps. The crossbody strap may be removed as a separate yoga mat carrier. The ample pockets and compartments with water-resistant linings guarantee an organized and effortless travel experience.

Goyard Duffle

The Travel 55 Bag by Maison Goyard is a luxurious option for traveling in style. The flexible bag comes in five colors with adjustable handles for traveling light. These bags are not available for purchase online. You’ll have to find a boutique near you or fill out the distant sale form to state your purchasing intent, and a company representative will be in contact.

Béis Sport Duffle

Shay Mitchell’s Béis luggage brand created a Sport Duffle that can go straight from the gym to the airport. It boasts a padded and removable shoulder strap, padded pull handles for easy toting, and hidden backpack straps on the bottom. However you decide to wear the bag, the compact duffle shape can fit in a gym locker or overhead plane compartment. The bag also includes a “dirt bag” for dirty clothes and shoes.

Louis Vuitton Keepall Bandoulière 50

With the brand’s signature Louis Vuitton monogram canvas, the Keepall bag is a classic luxury staple. The spacious main compartment can store your wardrobe for long or short-duration trips, with two handles and an added shoulder strap. Since its appearance in 1930, the Keepall has proven timeless and durable.

The Row Iowa Duffle

This leather Iowa Duffle from The Row is the definition of understated luxury. Clean, sleek, quiet luxury is always in, and the Iowa Duffle matches this timeless fashion lifestyle. The matte-grained calfskin leather comes with two handles and an adjustable shoulder strap. The bag is available in a variety of colors, all subtly chic in appearance.

Prada Duffle Bag

The small details of this bag create an elegant and simple travel carrier. Saffiano leather and Re-Nylon, a nylon yarn produced from recycled plastic materials, are combined in a hybrid design to create a luxury duffle bag perfect for a lavish vacation. Leather handles, a detachable nylon shoulder strap, and the classic enameled metal triangle that is Prada's logo are a few features that define this high-quality piece.

Andy Warhol x Bric’s Limited Edition

This collaboration between Bric’s and The Andy Warhol Foundation celebrates Bric’s 70th anniversary. Highlighting the creative values that connect the two international brands, the limited edition collection of luggage pieces features prints from the iconic works of Andy Warhol. This duffle features his Marilyn print and signature on a spacious bag with interior and exterior pockets. Meant to embody the spirit of “travel as art,” the collaboration lets you move about the world in style while paying homage to the great pop art icon.

Whether your destination is by plane, train or automobile, a trusted duffle bag is essential for getting your goods from point A to B. For more sustainable luxury shopping options, check out our list of luxury designers making fashion sustainable.