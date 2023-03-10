Devon Windsor Launches Her New Spring 2023 Collection

By: Paige Mastrandrea By: Paige Mastrandrea | | Style & Beauty fashion

DEVON WINDSOR REVEALS THE SPRING ’23 COLLECTION OF HER EPONYMOUS FASHION LABEL.



PHOTO BY JONATHAN BARBARA

Just in time for the season, model and entrepreneur Devon Windsor (@devwindsor) has launched the spring 2023 collection of her namesake label (@devonwindsor). Ranging from swimwear in feminine pastels and eye-catching prints to crochet cover-ups and shimmering ready-to-wear pieces, the collection appeals to the stylish Miami women, perfect to take you from day to night, from the beaches to the city’s hottest restaurants.



PHOTO BY JONATHAN BARBARA

On the latest launch, Windsor shares, “Our new spring 2023 collection has a little something for everyone. With everything from more elevated pieces with pearls and fringe trims to more sleek and edgy hardware, the collection embodies each type of woman. The collection features gorgeous pastels and popping prints. We also have beautiful whites with floral eyelet fabrics for the more feminine girls. Our goal is to always capture as big of an audience as possible while also staying true to the core Devon Windsor style.”



Looks from Devon Windsor’s spring 2023 collection PHOTO BY JONATHAN BARBARA



PHOTO BY JONATHAN BARBARA