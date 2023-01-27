This Miami Designer Talks Everything 2023 Hot Trends And How To Elevate Your Space

By: Robert Lovi By: Robert Lovi | | Home & Real Estate People Style & Beauty

Design is a vital aspect of Miami. You find it everywhere, from the places you shop to your home and your place of work. Every year, people adopt new design trends, whether inspired by designers or social media, and many designers can anticipate which trends will be hot.

We had the opportunity to talk to Diana Viera, a managing partner at the formidable design firm ITALKRAFT, who has seen many design trends emerge noticed. She talks about what is hot, the different styles in Miami and New York, the unique aspects of each trend, how to make spaces more beautiful, etc. Viera has designed numerous kitchens, bathrooms, closets, and custom millwork for luxury buildings such as the Four Seasons Resort Palm Beach, the Baccarat Residences Miami, and the Equinox Hotel at 35 Hudson Yard in New York City, as well as private homes and museums in South Florida and New York, such as this Star Island mansion and the One Thousand Museum. She is an expert in the field and a great point of reference for learning more about what design trends are hot

What's in right now regarding design, and can you anticipate new design trends for 2023 based on patterns? What are people going to be looking for the most?

Diana Viera: Design trends I anticipate for 2023 include the use of stone materials, glass cabinets, fluted elements, cylindrical forms, and bold and contrasting color palettes in kitchens, closets, and bathrooms with new, high-tech appliances. After spending so much time at home during the pandemic and with more people working remotely, people are looking for interior designs to maximize comfort and well-being that reflect their personal style.

Here are some of the emerging trends for 2023 According to Viera:

The Stone Age: The use of stone materials for entire rooms is a new trend that is very trendy right now. The use of stone finishes gives interiors an air of refined sophistication. Stone doors, kitchen islands, and cabinets in neutral tones like white are becoming increasingly common.

Through the Looking Glass: Glass cabinets not only make the kitchen look more open and luxurious, but they also add a decorative element. As a result, homes with glass cabinets tend to command a higher asking price.

Roaring Twenties: Streamline and Art Deco Moderne design is making a comeback in the home. ITALKRAFT has received numerous requests for streamlined, cylindrical forms — from oval-shaped kitchen islands to cylindrical vanities to closets with curved walls — because they create natural movement through the space and look luxurious, whereas more difficult shapes require more skill and are more expensive to produce.

Statement Tubs and Floating Vanities are Out: Furniture-style vanities are taking the place of trendy floating vanities, and bathtubs within showers are becoming a popular alternative to freestanding bathtubs.

From current design trends, what's your favorite, and can these be combined to create a harmonious space, or should people stick to one?

Diana Viera: Each one of these current design trends are elements that can be combined with one another to create a fluidity in the space, elevating the space to make it truly sensational, which I love. My favorite is the combination of stone and glass materials because they create such a beautiful moment. The remarkable stone texture matches with everything, and the reflective glass also does too, so these two elements combined together create a luxurious, upscale yet refined look with stunning fluidity.

How is Stone Age design different from minimalism? We know it's made primarily with stone, but it's sleek and simple. Why is it so special?

Diana Viera: Stone Age design is different and special because it elevates the space using luxurious stone and marble materials from around the world. We’re also seeing entire rooms, doors, kitchen countertops, and islands being completely made of stone. The Stone Age design is much more luxurious due to the materials used. Located in the hills above the Adriatic coast of central Italy, our state-of-the-art manufacturing facility brings traditional Italian craftsmanship together with sustainability and the finest materials and most advanced manufacturing techniques for a product of exceptional design and quality, delivered with unparalleled efficiency.

Between the bathroom, the kitchen, and the closet, which of those spaces is the easiest and most challenging to design and why?

Diana Viera: The most challenging space to design is the kitchen because when we design kitchens they are usually the centerpoint of the home and open to the rest of the space, yet they have these large appliances that we still need to make fit in the space properly for practical day-to-day use. It’s a design element to make the kitchen space look integrated and make sure the appliances flow nicely while also being useful. Everything is out in the open, and it’s the most used, so figuring out a way to make the space look beautiful while also having these appliances can be difficult. Bathrooms are much easier to design because they're much smaller, and closets are easier as well as they don’t have all the appliances that kitchens do that we need to work around.

What colors make a kitchen feel more open, even if it's not too big?

Diana Viera: Colors that make a kitchen feel more open include a neutral color palette and bright whites. This opens up the space, and windows make kitchens feel more open and bring in a natural light which brightens the space to make it feel more open as well.

Any trends in terms of appliances for kitchens?

Diana Viera: Trends in appliances for gourmet kitchens include two fridges, a wine unit, gas and induction cooktops, and double ovens. All of the appliances in this kitchen designed by ITALKRAFT, including the cooktop, are fully integrated into the island’s paneling for a streamlined, minimalist look.

You're experienced in closet design; how do you make a closet feel so beautiful and stylish, even if it's one of the simpler spaces in a home?

Diana Viera: Properly utilizing a variety of materials and putting them together to create a fluidity makes closets feel elegant, beautiful, and stylish. There is always a way to make a space work, and it all depends on how you design it, and there is importance of putting the right materials together. In this 22 Star Island home, ITALKRAFT designed the closet in a His and Hers style with Eucalyptus wood and incorporated Calacatta marble for the closet’s island countertops. Sharing a central wall, both sides of the closet have an island for additional storage and drawer space, allowing personal belongings to be concealed in sleek drawers. Sparing no detail, the shelves are adorned with bespoke leather lining in both an open structure and concealed structure with glass doors. The glass doors were custom-made with thin mesh fabric between the panels to create a cloudy, veiled look and provide a linen texture. By installing an open shelving structure and using glass doors for the concealed spaces, ITALKRAFT created a more open space in order to make the closet appear larger.

You have worked in many new residences coming to Miami; what has been your favorite, and can you briefly detail design trends amongst themselves?

Diana Viera:We just finished a house in Golden Beach that embodies all of these design trend elements that work together to create breathtaking fluidity throughout the interiors.. We used the same materials and color palettes throughout the property, including the same stone, the same wood, and the same glass. The stone we used is a Travertine Stone, which has a beautiful sandy tone that pulls in the natural elements from the sandy beach the house is situated directly on. The wood we used is a white oak, which gives the home the soft and warm tone that blends the materials and tones together. The tone flows nicely from the stone to the wood, bringing in the natural elements and tones of Golden Beach. We also customized all of the metals in the home with a champagne finish to tie into this beautiful color scheme. The metal materials in all of the glass and doors have this beautiful champagne color, the barbeque is champagne-colored, and we made a custom glass door that also incorporates the champagne color. It is a rich, elegant look, while also remaining very soft, and combined with the oceanfront views of the water and the sand, it’s absolutely immaculate.

What's the difference between the more Florida and New York styles, mainly because of the influx of New Yorkers moving to the city and altering design patterns?

Diana Viera: Most of the houses we’re designing now are for people who have moved here from New York. In New York, the design styles are darker, and in Florida, they are much brighter and airy. We’re seeing New Yorkers moving to Florida and wanting the brighter “Miami” style, while still incorporating their own personal traditional details. With the Florida style, there is a brighter look as opposed to the styles in New York which feature darker designs and elements. We’re seeing a closer eye to the smaller details than we previously have.

Any design tips to make a bathroom more beautiful?

Diana Viera: To make a bathroom more beautiful, there are a few design ideas you can use. Beautiful white marble stone with dark wood can be used for a sleek look. The dark wood contrasts with materials we’ve used like the Calacatta marble throughout the shower and tiling to create a stunning accent tone and flawlessly combines two natural materials in one space. Incorporating vibrant colors also creates a lavish look, using tones such as blue, emerald, rich purple, or applying dark gray or black paint colors to establish a striking, elegant atmosphere. You can balance deeper shades with neutrals like cream and beige, and accessorize with metallic accents for brightness as well. Using a high-contrast palette to juxtapose brights with darks for a bold, high-contrast look also exuberates elegance. Black and white is a classic combo that imparts a level of sophistication, but deep shades of green or blue can have a similar effect. If you're leaning toward a dark color on the walls, for example, add some white molding to make it pop, or outfit your bathroom shower with two types of tile in distinct colors. Decorate with shapely accents as curved forms are key elements of a trend that we will continue to see, Viera says. Incorporate these motifs through eye-catching accent furniture like an arched shower door.

Glass cabinets may add more value to a kitchen, but would they fit every style? For example, could it work with Art Deco?

Diana Viera: Absolutely. Glass cabinets are not so much of a style, but instead it is a feature that you can add to every style. Glass and mirrors are additional materials that you are adding within the same style, and are reflective. They add an element of elegance to the space and can be incorporated into any and every style.

What do you think this year people are going to be focusing more in terms of design? Is it the kitchen, closets, bathrooms, etc.?

Diana Viera: People always focus first on the kitchen. It’s the center of the house, not just for entertainment but for style. Because the kitchen is the centerpoint and the one thing that people use and are there the most, that is going to be a big focus for people this year in terms of design. It is a space that is most often used, so there is going to be a big focus on kitchen designs.

What colors do you think are going to be a hit this year?

Diana Viera: The color olive is going to be a hit this year because it is a color and element that adds a unique yet subtle pop of color to the space that is still very earthy and matches with everything.