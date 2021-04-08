Diego Boneta Revives Role as Icon Luis Miguel

Caroline Perrott | April 8, 2021 | People Interviews Celebrity

AFTER THE SUCCESS OF INTERNATIONAL NETFLIX ORIGINAL LUIS MIGUEL: LA SERIE, WE TOUCH BASE WITH DIEGO BONETA, WHO PLAYS THE ICON, TO DISCUSS WHAT IT IS LIKE TO EMULATE YOUR HERO AND WHAT TO EXPECT FOR SEASON TWO, DEBUTING THIS MONTH.



This season is more human, there are more layers and it is more complex,” says actor and singer Diego Boneta (@diego) as he begins to describe the highly anticipated follow-up season to the hit Netflix original Luis Miguel: La Serie. The biographical series tells the first chapters of the iconic Mexican singer’s life and rise to fame and offers a glimpse into his notoriously private personal life. For Boneta, playing Miguel couldn’t be more of a full-circle moment. “The first song I ever sang on television was a Luis Miguel song that was actually chosen for me,” says Boneta. The Mexico City-born actor grew up on Luis Miguel, so it is not surprising to see him take on this project from all angles: acting, singing and even producing. “This was my first project that I also executively produced. From producing to singing all the songs to basically playing two different characters, younger and older, it was all a big challenge for me,” says Boneta. “But we have such an amazing team around this. After being in the business for almost 20 years, there is really a magic around this project that I have never experienced.” “El Sol de México,” as Miguel was nicknamed, was dealt a difficult hand of cards in his life that the public wasn’t always privy to, yet somehow he prevailed, boasting an otherworldly vocal register and an unmatched stage presence. “I knew the only way to do this right was to go all in,” says Boneta. “We got Miguel’s original music producer, Kiko Cibrian, on board for season two. A lot of the songs I’m singing, he wrote and originally produced back in ’92.” Boneta took a year before season one to prepare vocally and sat down with Miguel himself. “It was very special to get to hang out with him, to pick his brain and get his anecdotes. That is very rare for a biopic,” says Boneta. He continues, “This season, I am excited for the audience to listen to the new songs and see a different Luis Miguel.” Don’t miss Boneta as Luis Miguel on season two on Netflix this April.