Dior Beauty Brings A Parisian Garden To Aventura Mall With Its Pop-Up Experience

By: Paige Mastrandrea

Just in time for the holidays, Dior Beauty pops up with a dreamy Parisian garden-inspired pop-up experience at Aventura Mall.

Gleaming with splendor in the heart of the Aventura Mall, the new Dior Beauty (@diorbeauty) Garden of Dreams is a dazzling holiday escape for the senses. Inspired by the iconic Jardin des Tuileries in Paris, this pop-up oasis whisks visitors into an enchanting world brimming with luxurious treasures.

Stepping inside, guests discover a sanctuary of beauty. Displays of radiant makeup and skin care collections beckon, including special holiday looks by Peter Philips and exceptional products from the House's most coveted ranges including Dior prestige, La Collection Privee, J’adore, Sauvage, Miss Dior and more. Wander amid fragrant mists in a living hedge maze, then take advantage of the perfect photo opp in front of a magnificent golden carousel. The jewel of the pop-up, however, is an infinity mirror room casting visitors into the golden glow of the Tuileries.

Truly transportive in its magic, the Dior Garden of Dreams offers a holiday highlight for Miami's discerning beauty lovers. Here, guests can bask in the House's rich heritage while experiencing Dior style through a transformative, multi-sensory lens. Whether sampling the exquisite La Collection Privée fragrances or discovering limited edition gifts, this pop-up promises delights and a unique chance to step inside Dior's shimmering world of dreams. 19501 Biscayne Blvd, Aventura, @aventuramall