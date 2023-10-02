Jisoo, Anya Taylor-Joy, Robert Pattinson And More Celebrate New Exhibition 'Dior J'adore!' At Paris Fashion Week

By: Phebe Wahl By: Phebe Wahl | | People Style & Beauty

The stars came out in Paris earlier this week to toast a dazzling exhibition, Dior J’adore! (open through October 8th, dior.com for booking), at Les Beaux-Arts de Paris, which traces the story of Dior’s iconic fragrance, J’adore.

Tracing the history of Christian Dior’s love of flowers to the Maison’s most recent launch, L’Or de J’adore (the new olfactory composition by Francis Kurkdjian), the brand beautifully shares the story behind the scents.

Kicking off the start of Paris Fashion Week after the Maison’s RTW collection, the multi-sensory show walked through not only the history of the fragrance and past campaigns—but also an array of artist collaborations with digital artist Refik Anadol, a limited-edition bottle by Jean-Michel Othoniel and other interpretations by Katerina Jebb, Fred Eerdekens and Yuiko Takagi to reimagine the scent in a variety of artistic mediums.

“We are literally witnessing the entire formula becoming a three-dimensional visceral experience,” explains Refik Anadol as he walks us through his AI-generated reimagination of the formula.

Stars and friends of the house, including Jisoo, Jenna Ortega, Robert Pattinson, Anya Taylor-Joy, Rachel Zegler, Elizabeth Debicki, Charlize Theron, Elle Macpherson, Thuso Mbedu and more, showed up to support exhibit.

“I think it’s a great moment because, for the first time, it encapsulates the passion for joy and arts—and the relationship between the House of Dior and art,” says Kurkdjian, noting that Christian Dior was first a gallerist in Paris before entering the world of fashion. “Our founder was himself, an art dealer, an art collector. He was a friend of many artists—Chagall, Dali and Picasso, among others, musicians and many others.”

Kurkdjian shares that seeing his creation reimagined in different mediums honors perfume as an art form. “It convinced me that the same way when different people look at a piece of art, they all may have different feelings. Looking at a piece of art with perfume is the same way. This is why, in a way, perfume deserves at some point to be considered an art form,” he says. High art, indeed.

Robert Pattinson

Rachel Zegler

Charlize Theron

Anya Taylor-Joy