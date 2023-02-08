Miami International Boat Show Is Back With The Latest Marine Innovations

By: Charlotte Trattner By: Charlotte Trattner | | Events Local

THE 2023 MIAMI INTERNATIONAL BOAT SHOW RETURNS, SHOWCASING THE LATEST AQUATIC INNOVATIONS.



BOATS PHOTO COURTESY OF INFORMA MARKETS, MIAMI INTERNATIONAL BOAT SHOW

The Miami International Boat Show returns, debuting some of the world’s most impressive maritime beauties.

As the Miami International Boat Show and Miami Yacht Show join forces to create the Discover Boating Miami International Boat Show, the largest boat and yacht event in the world returns to the sunny Miami waters. This upcoming 2023 showcase will make history again, featuring some of the grandest cruises to grace the waves. Debuting some of the world’s top boating and yachting sensations, including the Trinity 164 superyacht tour, Benetti Tradition 100 yacht tour, Hargrave 100 superyacht tour and more, the annual event is set to be as glamorous and stylish as ever. Boasting experiential boating lifestyle activations, entertainment, innovative cuisine and activity zones, the unique opportunity provides unparalleled luxury experiences to guests while interacting with exclusive superyachts. Held over six different stages, including the Miami Beach Convention Center, 1 Herald Plaza, Venetian Marina, Museum Park Marina, The Progressive Boat Show Experience at Pride Park and SuperYacht Miami at IGY Yacht Haven Grande at Island Gardens, the city is set to experience the marine industry’s finest. 1901 Convention Center Drive, Miami Beach, @miamiboatshow