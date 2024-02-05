The Discover Boating Miami Internation Boat Show Returns To City

By: Charlotte Trattner By: Charlotte Trattner | | Calendar Events

The Discover Boating Miami International Boat Show sails into the city, showcasing the world’s largest boating and yachting exhibition.



Take in some of the world’s finest maritime beauties during the Discover Boating Miami International Boat Show. PHOTO COURTESY OF INFORMA MARKETS

Boasting the ultimate maritime affair, this year’s boat show brings major waves to the city. Serving as one of the world’s largest boat shows, the Discover Boating Miami International Boat Show returns to Miami and Miami Beach on Feb. 14-18, bringing over 1,000 activations and exhibitors across six locations. As a collaborative event between Informa Markets, the National Marine Manufacturers Association and the International Yacht Brokers Association, the 2024 edition promises tailor-made experiences for marine enthusiasts showcasing a grand assortment of luxury cruisers and larger-than-life powerboats and yachts.



PHOTO COURTESY OF INFORMA MARKETS

“The Discover Boating Miami International Boat Show isn’t just an event; it’s a testament to the passion and innovation driving the boating industry. Our team has worked tirelessly year-round to bring this exciting journey to the heart of Miami and Miami Beach,” said Andrew Doole, the president of U.S. Boat Shows with Informa Markets.



PHOTO COURTESY OF INFORMA MARKETS

This year, guests can expect the highly anticipated debut of some of the world’s foremost boat manufacturers and an exclusive look into the future of boating. From perusing boats, engines, retail and marine-related accessories to taking in mega yachts or test-driving vessels, guests can customize their thrilling experience.

In addition to viewing these coveted sailing vessels featuring cutting-edge designs, attendees can attend the Progressive Boat Show Experience at Pride Park, which includes food, seminars, Nautical Ventures AquaZone and more. With a 40,000-gallon freshwater pool for watercraft demonstrations and product testing, this year’s boat show offers all the nautical excitement one can hope for. To add to the luxury experience, guests selecting a Windward VIP ticket package can enjoy the exclusive VIP experience with an open bar, access to private lounges, SuperYacht Miami and a complimentary one-day admission to Art Wynwood.



The Discover Boating Miami International Boat Show takes place during February each year, bringing the best of yachting and luxury hospitality together for a can’t-miss experience. PHOTO COURTESY OF INFORMA MARKETS

Drawing guests from more than 35 countries worldwide, the epic five-day event brings marine innovation to the city, enhancing the boating industry with a Magic City touch. 1901 Convention Center Drive, Miami Beach, @miamiboatshow