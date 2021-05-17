Discover Club Med’s Exclusive Collection

By Club Med | May 17, 2021 | Lifestyle Sponsored Post Travel

The Exclusive Collection resorts and spaces offer guests peace of mind while discovering the best of Club Med through a world of luxurious 5-star experiences with personalized services in the most exotic undiscovered destinations across the globe.

Close to home, in the Caribbean, Club Med offers guests an oasis of eco-chic luxury at their first Exclusive Collection resort in the Americas, Club Med Michès Playa Esmeralda, which is located in the hidden paradise of Miches in the Dominican Republic. It is paradise for romantics, adventure and wellness seekers alike, offering a sense of intimacy as well as personalization. Set upon 93 acres with a 2,000-foot stretch of untouched beach, the resort's architecture seamlessly and respectfully blends into its surroundings. It features four boutique villages with distinct concepts designed to deliver tailored experiences for various segments. This 'resort within a resort' concept includes:

• Explorer Cove, a dedicated section designed for families with activities and kids clubs nearby

• Caribbean Paradise, the alluring heart of the resort surrounded by lush tropical gardens and colorful décor designed for both families, couples and singles alike

• Emerald Jungle, designed for wellness seekers with a natural Zen pool, spa, wellness bar and treetop wellness canopy

• Archipelago, created exclusively for adults featuring floor-level oceanfront suites with private pools, outdoor showers and infinite views of the ocean just steps away

Club Med’s Exclusive Collection Spaces offer guests an elevated experience for a taste and feel of 5-star services within a resort. Also located in the Dominican Republic is Club Med Punta Cana, home to the Exclusive Collection Space Tiara Space, a tropical paradise of tranquil oceanfront suites offering privatized services, an infinity pool and bar with breathtaking views of the Caribbean Sea. For travelers craving a taste of rich Mexican culture in a vibrant private retreat at the Exclusive Collection Jade Space in Club Med Cancún's situated just off the white-sand beaches overlooking the Great Mesoamerican Barrier Reef, the second biggest ocean reef in the world. Exclusive infinity pools, bars and suits respectfully inhabit the Mayan peninsula while offering a unique exclusive experience with all-inclusive amenities for jet-set travelers of all ages.

In 2021 Club Med has continued introducing their all-inclusive recipe of excellence and happiness across a sea of magical destinations one has only dreamed of to provide unmatched hospitality and personalized services all within a festive atmosphere. This March, they welcomed their firsts guests to Club Med Seychelles, their newest Exclusive Collection resort nestled in the private island of Sainte-Anne of West Africa. It is a hideaway of exclusivity and all-inclusive luxury promising eco-chic experiences and services to the very last detail - but it doesn't stop there. One can also discover this unique Club Med experience across 52 private, eco-chic Villas and Spaces in the Maldives at Club Med Manta and Club Med Finolhu.