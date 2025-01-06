Explore Miami’s Latest Culinary Hot Spots and Retail Icons

Culture, Food & Drink, Style & Beauty, drink, fashion, Eat,

Miami is buzzing with excitement as the city welcomes an array of exclusive culinary hot spots and the debut of highly anticipated flagship stores. From innovative dining experiences to retail destinations redefining style, explore the vibrant mix of new and established venues shaping Miami’s dynamic scene.

Flora Plant Kitchen

Photo By: James Jackman Photography

Miami introduces its newest spot for dinner, Flora Plant Kitchen.

Known for its delicious vegetable-forward creations for breakfast, lunch and brunch delights, Flora Plant Kitchen opens its doors to guests for an evening service with a stunning new dinner menu. Taking inspiration from his Cuban roots, chef Fabio Delgado celebrates Latin culture through each carefully crafted dish. These dishes are each beautifully displayed and presented on custom plates and bowls by Colombian ceramicist Norma Rausch that feature specialty items like Flora’s notable charcoal-roasted vegetables. Flora exudes a warm, earthy atmosphere with wooden accents and lush greenery, creating a relaxing place to savor each bite. The newest menu and the serene environment allow guests to experience a one-of-a-kind night that brings Colombia to the heart of MIMO.5580 NE Fourth Court, Miami,@floraplantkitchen

La Ferneteria Rooftop Restaurant & Lounge



Photo courtesy of La Ferneteria

La Ferneteria Rooftop Restaurant & Lounge opens in Wynwood and serves Italian dishes with Miami’s signature flair.

Wynwood’s ever-evolving dining scene received a vibrant new debut with La Ferneteria’s first U.S. location. The chic rooftop restaurant and lounge blends the rich flavors of Italy with a hint of Argentine flair, inviting guests to enjoy a vibrant, art-inspired atmosphere that mirrors its surroundings. Offering an array of Italian classics such as the standout signature dishes Fettuccine al Tartufo Nero, Tagliolini Frutti di Mare, Pesce Alla Sale and NY Steak Au Poivre, guests can also delight in the incredible tableside presentation of the signature ten-layer lasagna made with locally sourced produce. Fusing contemporary Roman design and luxurious modern accents, the rooftop venue is adorned with opulent gold accents, velvety fabrics and lush greenery. Complete with a lavish 20-seat marble bar, sip on signature cocktails such as the Miami Goddess or Piazza Navona, or head to the speakeasy lounge, inviting guests to savor exceptional flavors with unforgettable moments. 230 NW 24th St., Miami,@laferneteriabar

Massimo Dutti



Photo courtesy of Massimo Dutti

Massimo Dutti unveils its first U.S. flagship location in Miami, combining art and elegance.

Joining the ranks of premier locations in fashion capitals, Massimo Dutti unveils its first flagship store in the United States, bringing an elevated and immersive retail experience to Miami’s Aventura Mall. This highly anticipated location, set within a spacious 4,200 square feet, marks the brand’s latest move in its commitment to offering refined elegance and sophistication. Inside, shoppers encounter the brand’s renewed design concept, combining natural materials like solid wood, smooth stone and white-washed walls that create an inviting atmosphere where simplicity meets function. Each corner of the store reflects a tranquil aesthetic, establishing a harmonious backdrop for Massimo Dutti’s limited edition collection designed to exude style without sacrificing comfort or wearability. Designed exclusively by Massimo Dutti’s in-house architecture studio, the flagship embodies the brand’s ethos of understated elegance with every detail considered for an immersive shopping experience. 19501 Biscayne Blvd., Aventura,@massimodutti

HŸP



Photo courtesy of HŸP

Miami Worldcenter opens the flagship HŸP, showcasing exclusive sneakers and streetwear.

Redefining streetwear, HŸP, a high-end sneaker and streetwear boutique, opens its doors to a new flagship location at Miami Worldcenter, serving as a premier destination for exclusive sneakers and streetwear. The immersive design offers a curated selection of limited-edition sneakers while showcasing innovative architecture and modern design while captivating shoppers. “Our Miami Worldcenter location is designed to be more than just a store; it’s a destination,” said Marcus Sharf, co-founder of HŸP. “We’re thrilled to see the community’s response and are excited to continue bringing exclusive products and experiences to our customers.” With roots in Miami, the boutique is a hot spot for sneakerheads, offering exclusive collections such as the Worldcenter Collection inspired by the iconic movie Scarface. 851 NE First Ave., Suite # D-120, @hypmia

OMAKAI Hand Roll Bar



Photo courtesy of OMAKAI

OMAKAI opens its second hand roll bar in Downtown Miami.

OMAKAI is once again elevating Miami’s culinary landscape with its second hand roll bar in Downtown Miami. Following the successful launch of its first handroll bar in Brickell earlier this year, OMAKAI’s Downtown location marks a milestone in its rapid expansion. A carefully crafted vision, the space offers an immersive sushi experience that celebrates the finest, sustainably sourced ingredients, expertly transformed into hand rolls by masterful chefs. This elevated approach pairs exquisite craftsmanship with the modern convenience of casual dining. The innovative sushi brand, a standout destination for sushi lovers in the city, offers a 1,302-square-foot venue that features a sleek 28-seat hand roll bar, where patrons can watch in awe as their meals are meticulously prepared right before their eyes. A modern sanctuary designed to complement the artful process of temaki sushi, where every detail is a testament to quality and precision for everything from a quick yet refined bite to a curated tasting journey. 80 NE Second Ave., Miami, @omakaihandrollbar