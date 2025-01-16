Take A Look Inside Lower Penthouse 66 at Four Seasons Brickell

Home & Real Estate, Feature,

By: Sophia Lalaounis

Discover ultimate elevated living with this fully renovated and impeccably designed lower penthouse at the Four Seasons Residences Brickell, now available for $13.5 million. Featuring breathtaking views, bespoke finishes, and access to world-class amenities, this exceptional residence redefines modern sophistication in Miami’s Brickell District.

Ana Teresa Rodriguez, founder and CEO of ATR Luxury Homes Group at Coldwell Banker Realty, proudly presents Lower Penthouse 66 at the prestigious Four Seasons Residences Brickell. Listed at $13.5 million, this exceptional property is located in the vibrant heart of Miami’s Brickell Financial District. This rare offering represents an unparalleled opportunity to reside in this renowned development's only fully renovated unit, a true masterpiece blending sophistication, modern design, and a lifestyle of effortless refinement.

The 4,470-square-foot residence, designed by ATR Concepts in collaboration with Adriana Hoyos of AHC Group and executed by HEICA Construction and Mobius Architecture Group, is a vision of contemporary elegance. Fully furnished and thoughtfully curated, the home, which encompasses two units, provides a seamless turnkey experience.

With four bedrooms, four-and-a-half bathrooms, and expansive interiors bathed in natural light, it offers sweeping views of the ocean and Miami’s iconic skyline from every room.

High-end finishes, including Bianco Ondulato marble flooring and an Ornare-designed kitchen with state-of-the-art stainless steel appliances, elevate the living experience.

Spa-like bathrooms, private terraces, and impact-resistant windows further enhance its appeal.

Residents of the Four Seasons Residences enjoy a wealth of unparalleled amenities. The 70-story tower features a 2-acre sun deck with a heated pool, hammock gardens, poolside dining, and a 50,000-square-foot Equinox fitness club and spa. Personalized concierge services, 24-hour security, valet parking, and exclusive dining options reflect a commitment to exceptional service and convenience. Every detail is meticulously crafted to offer residents a lifestyle that is as functional as it is extraordinary.

“The Four Seasons brand is the ultimate in luxury, offering five-star amenities and services,” said Rodriguez. “This unique, completely remodeled lower penthouse’s exquisite finishes, the amazing location, and incredible views from every angle make it a wonderful choice for the right luxury buyer – one looking for a bigger and more luxurious residence in the alluring Brickell neighborhood.”

With exquisite finishes, breathtaking views, and an unmatched location in the alluring Brickell neighborhood, this residence is ideal for a discerning buyer seeking a spacious, elevated retreat. For more information, please click here. 1425 Brickell Ave., #66D-66E, Miami