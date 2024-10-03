Irie Weekend Returns For Its 18th Year

People, Lifestyle, Community, Philanthropy,

By: Charlotte Trattner By: Charlotte Trattner | | People, Lifestyle, Community, Philanthropy,

DJ Irie is once again bringing his annual Irie Weekend to South Florida for its 18th year of philanthropic activism. Running Oct. 10 through 12, the weekend features a kickoff dinner, a golf and tennis tournament and an epic closing party celebration.



Photo By Dylan Rivers

Kicking off the weekend is The Big Serve Youth Tennis Clinic, presented by HEAD Sportswear. This special event will offer 400 children a day filled with tennis, mentorship, and inspiration, fostering their growth both on and off the court. It aims to introduce children to the sport of tennis while also teaching essential life skills such as teamwork, discipline and perseverance.

Then the DJ is setting sail this year, hosting the kickoff dinner aboard the brand-new Sun Princess cruise ship. The On Deck with Love & Light dinner offers cocktails, philanthropy and a live performance by The Chainsmokers.



Photo By Dylan Rivers

The weekend will also feature the marquee Irie Weekend 18-hole shotgun golf tournament hosted at the Miami Beach Golf Club. Participants can enjoy a day on the green followed by a lunch curated by local chefs, signature cocktails and music by some of Miami’s top DJs.

Guests can keep the party going at the Irie Weekend Friday Night party hosted at LIV Miami, which features a special performance by Gunna.



Photo By Dylan Rivers

But the weekend doesn’t stop there. Guests are then encouraged to attend Oct. 12, Irie Weekend’s Game, Set & Give Pro-Am Tennis Tournament powered by DeepSleep Studio hosted at Flamingo Park Tennis Center before wrapping up the weekend at the Irie Weekend Closing Party at E11EVEN MIAMI. The night will even feature an exceptional musical performance by 50 Cent.

All proceeds from the event will go to the Irie Foundation, which seeks to empower South Florida’s at-risk youth. The foundation offers mentorship programs, cultural experiences, and scholarship opportunities to inspire and encourage students to graduate high school and advance to college. Click here to sign up for the weekend’s nonstop activities.