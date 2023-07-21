DJ Khaled Hosts His Inaugural We the Best Foundation Golf Classic

By: Charlotte Trattner By: Charlotte Trattner | | People Events Celebrity Philanthropy

It’s not every day A-list athletes, entertainers and amateur golfers take to the green in support of the community. While known for his music, DJ Khaled kicked off his inaugural We the Best Foundation Golf Classic at the Miami Beach Golf Club.

Photo Courtesy: Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

The star-studded event teed off with the Grammy-Award-winning music mogul presenting a $20,000 check to Fore Life, a nonprofit that utilizes the game of golf and its character-building skills to empower vulnerable youth to help them survive and succeed, and a $10,000 check to Circle of Brotherhood, a Miami organization dedicated to community service, economic development, crime prevention, conflict resolution and mediation, educational services and youth mentorship. Sean “Diddy” Combs donated an additional $150,000 at the event from the Sean Combs Foundation.

Photo Courtesy: Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

Proceeds from the Jordan brand-sponsored event go toward Khaled’s foundation, which is dedicated to enriching the next generation’s lives and various educational and arts endeavors.

“These kids you see here today are going to be the ones leading your community in the very near future,” Michael Eaves, the host of the event. “You are helping them get into the position, as DJ Khaled would say, so all they do is win.”

Guests included New York Yankees pitcher CC Sabathia, rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs, Fat Joe, NFL player Odell Beckham Jr. and more.

The Miami-born entertainer later thanked his friends are supporters for their participation in the inaugural event.

Photo Courtesy: Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

While the formal golf tournament took place Thursday, the festivities kicked off with a formal reception at Swan the night before, welcoming both sponsors and guests.

Click here to learn more about We the Best Foundation.