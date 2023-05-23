Get To Know Miami-Based DJ Pietro Pizzorni

By: Charlotte Trattner By: Charlotte Trattner | | photos Music

MIAMI DJ PIETRO PIZZORNI TRANSPORTS LISTENERS WITH HIS MEMORABLE PERFORMANCES.



Pietro Pizzorni is known for performing in a signature suit. PHOTO BY JAHMAR AMANI / @CASADIAMANI

Pietro Pizzorni (@pietro.pizzorni) is a man of many talents. While Miami residents may know him from his role on Univision’s primetime reality show “Enamorándonos” or from his music residencies where he sports a perfectly tailored suit, Pizzorni effortlessly balances all three of his careers. We chat with the Miami performer about his music, wardrobe style and what’s next.

You are known for performing in tailored suits. What influenced your aesthetic?

My father raised me to dress on the classier side. Initially, I dreamed of performing on a festival stage in a three-piece suit, which I did on various occasions. However, I quickly realized it wasn’t always physically possible. I rarely wear shorts or T-shirts, which is not ideal for Miami’s climate. Nevertheless, I feel most comfortable in a crisp white button-down, tailored jacket blazer and high-waisted trousers.



PHOTO BY JAHMAR AMANI / @CASADIAMANI

When did you discover your love for music?

I’m lucky because my parents enrolled me in music lessons. I started piano and violin when I was four and continued to play drums and guitar in my teenage years before venturing into the heavy metal music scene. I incorporated all these skills when I started producing electronic music and plan to incorporate live drum pads into my DJ performance. My goal is always to create a memorable live show

You have residencies in some of Miami’s top music destinations and produce your own music. What do you enjoy most about performing?

Performing is my way of communicating and sharing my original music. Nothing excites me more than testing a new record in front of a live audience. I finished a new melodic techno track debuting during my upcoming tour in Colombia. The energy, sweat and the crowd’s reaction all fuel my passion and push me to work harder.



Photo By: JAHMAR AMANI / @CASADIAMANI

What is your favorite part of the job?

My favorite part is collaborating with other artists and musicians, especially vocalists! Building an instrumental track is rewarding and hearing it double in strength with beautiful harmonic vocals is even better. The anticipation and high you get from hearing it played worldwide is indescribable.

How would you describe your sound and style?

I’ve been in the electronic music industry for over a decade. I find it beautiful that my style can still change. I started my career during the peak EDM scene when Swedish House Mafia were titans of the industry. Over the years, I’ve evolved into my current “sound,” which would be a balanced fusion between timeless “tech house” and the rise of “melodic techno.” It’s challenging to balance, but I’ve learned to build a set that allows the two genres to flow together effortlessly



Pizzorni works on new music for an upcoming tour. Photo By: JAHMAR AMANI / @CASADIAMANI

What inspires you?

I find inspiration by listening to various genres of music. As a teenager, I loved rock and heavy metal, and the baselines and percussion solos still inspire my creativity. Electronic music can encompass all genres of music, even country and classical. It’s constantly evolving, and I love that it keeps me on my toes. I can’t wait to hear where the industry goes next and show everyone my upcoming releases!