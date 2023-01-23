DKNY Sport Launches Its Newest Collection With Miami Activations

By: Charlotte Trattner By: Charlotte Trattner | | Style & Beauty fashion Shop

Whether you are swinging a tennis racket or hitting Miami’s restaurant scene, DKNY Sport’s newest collection epitomizes feminine chic athleisure.

Photo Courtesy: DKNY

DKNY Sport is trading its city fashion looks for on and off-the-court style. Made for both aspiring players and professional athletes alike, this is the brand’s first tennis-inspired lifestyle collection.

With all styles easily transitional for on-court games and off-court fashion, the 20-piece limited-edition collection pays homage to the brand’s New York City roots while incorporating tennis-inspired wardrobe staples and versatile casual options. Featuring DKNY’s signature neutrals paired with vibrant shades of beetroot pink, the ready-to-wear collection includes an assortment of accessories, footwear and classic tennis silhouettes such as pleated skirts and mini tank dresses. Seamlessly integrating DKNY’s core aesthetic components, the line also includes slim joggers, crop tops and classic shirts modernized in tech fabrications.

Photo Courtesy: DKNY

Officially launching in Miami, DKNY is set to host an all-day immersive tennis takeover on Jan. 28 at the W South Beach. Complete with celebrity creators including Valeria Lipovetsky, Chanel Iman, Jasmine Sanders, Martha Graeff, Michelle Salas, Alicia Pettitt and Tamia Everett, the new collection includes private and personalized clinics instructed by renowned tennis athlete Monica Puig.

The capsule collection is available for purchase now in DKNY stores and online at dkny.com.

Photo Courtesy: DKNY