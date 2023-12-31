The 5 Best Dog-Friendly Parks And Walking Routes In Miami

By: Sarah Finkel By: Sarah Finkel | | Lifestyle

If any city is designed for the hot girl walk, it’s Miami, and we can’t think of a better way to spice up your strut than bringing your pup along. Throw on your favorite workout set, grab that iced coffee, and head straight to the streets, pup in tow. Miami is home to some of the best parks and walking routes around, promising both views and exercise for you and your furry friend.

Haulover Beach Park

10800 Collins Ave.

Haulover Beach has a designated Bark Park area along the beach, making it the perfect patch of grass and sand for off-leash dog play while you enjoy a few moments to yourself. The playground provides 177 acres of exploration for your pup and is free of cost, aside from parking. Pro-tip: Don’t confuse the dog park section of the beach with the clothing optional section, unless you’d prefer to come back another time without your dog—or clothes. Stick to the area between lifeguard towers 2 and 3, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Miami Beach Boardwalk

Fifth to 46th Street and Collins Avenue

For a classic Miami Beach scene, filled with bikers, performers, and vendors galore, head to the four-mile stretch that is the Miami Beach Boardwalk. While the beach itself is off-limits for dogs, the boardwalk and paved walkway along the sandy coast is just as fun. You’ll be plenty entertained as you stroll past the Art Deco hub, parallel to Lummus Park and Ocean Drive, and you can even pop into some of the colorful cafes and eateries that line the avenue.

South Pointe Park

1 Washington Ave.

The southernmost tip of the Miami Beach boardwalk is South Pointe Park, one of Miami Beach’s most prized gems. There’s a little bit of everything at South Pointe—walking trails, playgrounds, pristine lawns, picnic and barbecue areas, Fisher Island views, and a bark park. Make your way here for the coveted golden hour and let your pup loose as you soak in the rays. Keep in mind that South Pointe’s designated off-leash section isn’t enclosed, so the bark park may not be ideal for the rambunctious pups.

Brickell Key

Brickell Key Boulevard

The picturesque man-made island known as Brickell Key is a popular walking destination for both Brickellites and their four-legged best friends, and you can’t beat the views of the Downtown skyline. With paved routes along the scenic Biscayne Bay, you can stroll with your dog in an atmosphere of sheer bliss and exclusivity as you pass various residences, the Mandarin Oriental, and a stream of yachts. There’s a delightfully shaded grassy area dotted with picnic tables behind the hotel, so feel free to sit back and relax with a book while your dog rests up.

Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden

10901 Old Cutler Rd.

Every Sunday morning from 8 to 10 p.m., the Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden hosts a Dog Date Stroll so you and your best friend can mingle in 83 acres of lush surrounds. The Fairchild houses more than 3,400 species of plants, a visual feast for the nature-loving pedestrian. After some friendly socialization, you can make your way to the Glasshouse Cafe for some yummy bites and coffee. Your dog will be thanking you with adequate licks.