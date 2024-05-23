By: Robert Lovi By: Robert Lovi | | Food & Drink,

There is nothing better in this world than enjoying delicious food with your best friend, and we're talking about those furry best friends that make our lives more paw-sitive and happy. Here you will find the top bars and restaurants with the most welcoming environment for you, and your pet that we are confident will make some tails wag, whether it's for National Pet Day or bring your canine buddy along on your next delicious adventure in Miami.

ECLECTICO RESTAURANT AND BAR

320 San Lorenzo Ave / Website

Ecléctico is a concept that seeks to live up to its name and express an authentic, adventurous way of life, whether through its cuisine, beverage program, or hospitality. Ecléctico invites guests to eat outside the box and enjoy its creative blend of Pan-Latin cuisines. Beautiful hand-painted murals, live entertainment, daily happy hours and a vibrant weekend brunch complement the menu of upgraded Mexican staples, globally influenced Latin tapas, and handcrafted cocktails prepared with more than 200 tequilas and mezcals.

CASA SENSEI

1200 E Las Olas Blvd / Website

Casa Sensei, located in the heart of Downtown Fort Lauderdale, offers guests and their dogs an unforgettable dining experience with "doggie sushi," tailored and hand-rolled bites such as the famous Woof Roll, which features beef, rice, carrots, and peas, all rolled in soy paper, or the Salmon Delight and Chicken Lovers Stir Fry. Diners who bring their pets can relax on Casa Sensei's outside waterfront dock overlooking the Himmarshee Canal while enjoying its immersive regular dining menu.

KUSH WYNWOOD

2003 N Miami Ave / Website

As a pet-friendly dining destination, KUSH Wynwood offers exclusive craft beer and locally sourced foods. The restaurant offers a select menu for your four-legged friend, including dishes like Chichi’s chicken and rice, which consists of a bowl of grilled chicken, brown rice, carrots and peas. With tables outside for you to dine with your pup, this spot is a great place to sit back and relax with your furry friends.

PANDA PANCAKES

19501 Biscayne Blvd / Website

Panda Pancakes in Aventura Mall welcomes your four-legged pals with open arms! With its charming fleet of kiosks, carts, and trailers, Panda Pancakes is prepared to take over the North American mini-desserts industry with its fluffy, spongy, and highly pop-able pancakes in a variety of sweet and savory alternatives. What could be cuter than a puppy? A panda pancake-eating dog! We guarantee you'll receive more love if you treat your best friend to one of Panda Pancakes' delicious and pet-friendly plain pancakes. Dog snacks are also available at Panda Pancakes.

CIELITO ARTISAN POPS

2750 NW Third Ave / Website

Cool down from Miami’s summer heat with a cool popsicle. While owners can drizzle their paleta in various sauces such as dark, milk or white chocolate, the four-legged pups can enjoy special dog-friendly cool treats.

MAÜ MIAMI

3252 NE First Ave / Website

As you stroll out for dinner with the family, we can't help but notice your darling puppy's sweet, puppy-dog eyes. Isn't it true that you wish you could bring them with you? Fortunately, many restaurants in Miami are dog-friendly and provide outdoor seating for you and your four-legged friends. Maü, Midtown's Bohemian Mediterranean restaurant, invites you and your four-legged baby to stop by for a snack next time you're shopping in Midtown Miami. Maü will keep both humans and pets happy with its wide outside seats.

NEGRONI MIDTOWN

3201 Buena Vista Blvd / Website

Your pet deserves all the love, and Negroni Bistro & Sushi Bar offers a special dog menu that serves delicious bites for your four-legged friends, such as chicken nigiri and beef tartar. While your pet delights in their special bites, enjoy a daily happy hour from 4-7 p.m. featuring dishes such as rock shrimp and tuna tartare tostadas.

LE CHICK MIAMI

310 NW 24th St. / Website

Le Chick, a stylish and vibrant restaurant in Wynwood, is the ideal place to dine with your four-legged companion. More restaurants allow clients to bring their four-legged pals along to enjoy a wonderful lunch "al fresco" as we have grown close to our animal companions. Guests can enjoy Miami's favorite upscale and comfort food while sitting back, relaxing, and sipping on refreshing and fun craft cocktails, thanks to their comfortable and cozy outdoor setting with a retractable rooftop. It's time for all of you pet owners to treat your good boys and ladies to a night out on the town. You won't have to leave your dog at home any longer. All members of the family are welcome, especially those that woof!

OCEAN SOCIAL

4525 Collins Ave / Website

Eden Roc Miami Beach’s signature restaurant, Ocean Social by chef Tristen Epps, offers an unparalleled oceanfront dining experience serving elevated coastal cuisine. Two-legged guests can enjoy upscaled seafood bites and surf and turf dishes, while their four-legged companions can enjoy their own playful menu.

SAWA RESTAURANT AND LOUNGE

360 San Lorenzo Ave / Website

Bring your furry friends to Sawa for a special 3-course paw lunch or supper! Start your dog's supper with some tasty tapas like gourmet baked biscuits or grain-free options, then choose between the chicken breast kabob or filet mignon kabob for the main course, and don't forget to conclude with apple and canine peanut butter or ice cream! We're always on the lookout for new doggy menu cover models. Do you believe your dog has what it takes? Tag Sawa on social media with your creative photos of your dog enjoying Sawa's doggy menu to enter the contest. #sawadogs