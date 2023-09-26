Celeb-favorite Gym DOGPOUND Partners With W South Beach

By: Sarah Finkel By: Sarah Finkel | | Lifestyle Community Fitness

The luxury fitness and lifestyle brand DOGPOUND has officially joined forces with W South Beach in an exclusive residency that brings the celeb-followed gym to Miami for the first time ever. Known to attract the likes of Taylor Swift, Tom Holland and Adriana Lima, DOGPOUND has developed a cult following in NYC and West Hollywood since its debut in 2015. Now it’s offering HIIT classes and one-on-one sessions inside an iconic, beachside hotel.

Before landing in Miami, DOGPOUND has hosted various hospitality pop-ups, virtual sessions and fitness activations, in addition to launching brand apparel and supplements. The personal training gym may be a hit with society’s elite, but it also caters to the everyday, fitness-obsessed individual with its community-focused mentality and tailored workouts.

“Bringing DOGPOUND trainers to W South Beach offers a dynamic synergy of luxury, fitness and Miami’s exciting, fast-paced lifestyle,” said DOGPOUND founder Kirk Myers in a press release.

The partnership with W South Beach, the W brand’s most successful U.S. property, includes a suite of options available to the public, hotel guests and gym members seeking a luxury fitness experience. Members can take advantage of DOGPOUND’s renowned training programs led by world-class trainers, exclusive amenities such as a DOGPOUND smoothie menu crafted to support post-workout recovery, signature merchandise and bespoke packages.

DOGPOUND’s residency joins W South Beach’s collection of curated programming, available to hotel guests and locals alike. To complement their fitness journey, guests can sign up for wellness workshops, guided breathwork, sound healing and new/full moon ceremonies at Ahana Yoga, another W South Beach partner, or book an Away Spa treatment.

Classes are included in the resort fee for hotel guests and can be booked for $30 for non-guests.