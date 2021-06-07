By Annie Kurnick | June 7, 2021 | Style & Beauty Feature

ITALIAN FASHION HOUSE DOLCE & GABBANA TEAMS UP WITH DJ KHALED TO DEBUT THE EXOTICALLY LUXE DOLCE & GABBANA X KHALED KHALED COLLECTION.



From left: DJ Khaled wearing the Dolce & Gabbana x Khaled Khaled lion mix print; nylon jacket with jungle mix print.

To express the radiant energy of Miami in the form of high-end fashion takes unrivaled expertise in both brilliance and creativity. While the concept may seem far-fetched, there are few people more equipped to take on this challenge than hip-hop’s biggest personality, alongside the unparalleled mastery of two world-class designers. Italian fashion house Dolce & Gabbana teams up with DJ Khaled (@djkhaled) to do just that, as they go platinum with the unveiling of Dolce & Gabbana x Khaled Khaled. The exclusive collection is inspired by the animated ambiance of Miami with a Mediterranean flair, combined with DJ Khaled’s bold personality. The genderless and size-inclusive collection embodies a cutting-edge contemporary flair birthed by the brand’s masterminds, Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana. “This collection showcases a fun blend of my classic Miami style and the high fashion of Dolce & Gabbana,” says DJ Khaled. The Grammy Award-winning icon gleams with extravagant style. Paying homage to his Major Key album, depictions of a lion are present throughout the designs, serving as a symbol of both strength and pride that is as fitting to Khaled’s ambitious persona as it is to the fearless new collection. Staying true to the metropolis-based inspiration, Miami natives will also get to proudly flaunt the city on their backs, through a locally inspired design of the graffiti and murals of Wynwood that are interwoven into the eclectic pieces. Amid the legendary collaboration, fans will find the harmonious link between music and style, as they combine brilliantly, forming a new genre of luxury fashion and proving that DJ Khaled has outdone himself once again—# anotherone. 148 NE 41st St., Miami, @dolcegabbana