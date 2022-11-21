The Ultimate Downtown Miami Guide

By: Charlotte Trattner By: Charlotte Trattner | | Culture Guide

Miami is a magical city with its bustling skyline, restaurants and iconic places to explore. One of those destinations happens to be Downtown Miami. Below is a guide to all the best things to do in Downtown Miami to make the most of your trip.

Where to Dine

Toro Toro

Featuring vibrant flavors with a pan-Latin flair, Toro Toro’s contemporary steakhouse delivers a culinary experience in the heart of Downtown Miami. The restaurant, located inside InterContinental Miami, celebrates delicious food and exceptionally crafted cocktails. With an extensive beverage menu and perfectly cooked steaks, this dining destination should be on your list. 100 Chopin Plz., Miami

Mazeh

Brought to Miami by the New York-based hospitality group GPG Hospitality, Mazeh brings Mediterranean-inspired Middle Eastern cuisine to the sunshine state. Serving authentic and vibrant flavors from freshly baked bread to dips and spreads, the restaurant is the place to enjoy libations, live music and art.

Zuma Miami

This modern Japanese eatery serves flavorful dishes paired with boozy cocktails. Located in the heart of Downtown Miami, the international restaurant not only serves fresh sushi ranging from hand rolls, sashimi, nigiri and excellently paired cuisine, including a Sunday brunch.

Eleventh Street Pizza

If you are familiar with Barstool Sport, then you know about Eleventh Street Pizza, the spot that earned an astonishingly 8.2 rating from Dave Portnoy. A Miami cult favorite, this pizza spot serves classics and Sicilian-style pizza. With sourdough crust paired with California-grown tomatoes, this pizza is guaranteed to satisfy any pizza craving.

For Pre-Dinner Drinks

Jaguar Sun

This Downtown Miami hotspot takes your drink order very seriously. Full of energy, the tropical cocktail bar and pasta restaurant does not disappoint. While the space is small, the cocktails are a must-try.

Bunbury

As an Argentinian restaurant and cocktail bar, Bunbury serves delicious cocktails and curated wine. Hidden behind a sliding bookshelf, the dining room is an intimate experience for a casual gathering or group dinner.

Freddy’s Speakeasy

Hidden inside InterContinental Miam is Freddy’s Speakeasy, a hideaway only accessible by reservation. Guests will be transported to the Prohibition Era at the exclusive cocktail club. With an intimate atmosphere, historic ambiance and expertly crafted drinks, guests are in for a captivating and immersive experience.

Cultural Experiences

Pérez Art Museum Miami (PAMM)

Formerly known as the Miami Art Museum, PAMM is a South Florida institution. Catering to contemporary and modern art and exhibiting international art from the 20th and 21st centuries, PAMM is known for cultivating art appreciation and advancing public art knowledge. The state-of-the-art facility serves as a museum and an education center, complete with a library, media lab, classroom spaces and more. After a day of exploring art, museum-goers can enjoy the waterfront bar and restaurant with uninterrupted views of Biscayne Bay

Philip & Patricia Frost Museum of Science

Home to museum exhibitions, an aquarium and a planetarium show, the Frost Museum of Science has something for everyone. Located in Downtown Miami’s Museum Park, the museum has four separate buildings with wings dedicated to different elements of science, including biodiversity, the human mind, body and more.

The Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts

As one of the largest performing arts theaters in the country, this Downtown Miami destination is a haven for all art appreciators. The cultural gem’s architecture predates Miami’s iconic Art Deco days. With musicals and art exhibitions, this is the place to take in an immersive experience.

Bayside Market

The outdoor-style mall has more than 120 specialty and tourist-oriented stores, live entertainment, cafes and restaurants. Both locals and visitors alike can take in the dynamic atmosphere and watch the tour boats depart or experience The Skyviews Miami Observation Wheel.

Where to Stay

InterContinental Miami

The iconic Downtown Miami hotel offers unparalleled services ranging from creative programming such as full moon yoga to a speakeasy transporting guests to the Prohibition Era. At this Downtown Destination, guests can experience the ultra-luxury spa paired with views of Biscayne Bay, the Atlantic Ocean and the Port of Miami.

Yotel Miami

Located in the heart of Downtown Miami, the international hotel brand, YOTEL, is the ultimate destination for anyone looking to take in the magic that Miami offers. The newly opened hotel is just minutes away from some of Miami’s most bustling experiences, including Bayfront Park, FTX Arena and other neighboring areas such as Wynwood and the Design District. YOTEL is a must-stay destination with state-of-the-art amenities, city views and all the luxuries of first-class travel.