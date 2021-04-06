Dr. Sergei Kalsow is Changing the World of Cosmetic Surgery

| April 6, 2021 | People Style & Beauty Sponsored Post

Dr. Sergei Kalsow is a surgeon currently based in Manhattan who specializes in “awake” plastic surgeries. After more than four years of experience working professionally as a surgeon, Dr. Kalsow found that the majority of his patients actually preferred to undergo surgical procedures while fully conscious. These surgeries are not performed under general anesthesia, but only with local anesthesia.

During an awake surgery, the patient can share valuable feedback to the surgeon about how they feel the procedure is going. Awake surgery in general also tends to be less invasive than conventional surgery, which helps decrease the post-surgery recovery time needed.

Dr. Kalsow has performed a variety of cosmetic surgeries over the course of his professional career, including breast augmentations, rhinoplasties, tummy tucks, Brazilian butt lifts, facelifts, eyelid surgeries, and hair transplants. More information about these procedures and the results that individuals can expect from them are available on Dr. Kalsow’s official website, as well as his Facebook and YouTube accounts.

Dr. Kalsow says that he most enjoys having the opportunity to perform cosmetic surgery related to the face; his reasoning for this is that the face is what people first notice when they meet someone, and he takes pride in being able to give people aesthetically-pleasing faces. Dr. Kalsow believes that cosmetic surgeries should only be done to accentuate a person’s natural beauty; he doesn’t believe in procedures that radically change how an individual looks. This is the reason why Dr. Kalsow has a long list of satisfied patients who are able to face life with more confidence.

Dr. Kalsow began his post-secondary education in 2009 at the University of Florida’s College of Medicine, located in Gainesville. He continued his academic career in 2014 with a course in general surgery at the Louisiana State University’s Health Science Center in Shreveport. Thanks in part to his strong academic performance, Dr. Kalsow earned the Outstanding House Officer award while attending LSU. After completing university, he further increased his knowledge and skills in the field of cosmetic surgery while training at the Montefiore Health System, located in the Bronx. He also took part in several other plastic surgery training programs to hone his skills.

In addition to his career as a cosmetic surgeon, Dr. Kalsow has also participated in a variety of philanthropic activities. He has worked at a crisis center as a counsellor, at a homeless shelter, a diabetes clinic, and he has travelled to the Dominican Republic as part of a medical mission trip. Dr. Kalsow believes in treating his patients with the utmost care and attention so that they feel as relaxed and safe as possible during their procedures. This also relieves the anxiety that might occur when a patient is undergoing surgery for the first time.

Dr. Kalsow also plans to branch out further into the world of cosmetic surgery, and wants to establish a plastic surgery company of his own which will be named “Dreams Plastic Surgery''. The details about the company and its operations are available on its official website.