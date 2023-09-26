Grammy Award-Winning Drake Prepares To Take The Miami Stage

By: Charlotte Trattner By: Charlotte Trattner | | People Lifestyle Events Entertainment City Life

DRAKE BRINGS THE “IT’S ALL A BLUR” TOUR TO THE KASEYA CENTER IN MIAMI THIS SEPTEMBER.

Drake performing a previous show at Dodger Stadium Grounds in Los Angeles PHOTO BY VIRISA YONG/BFA.COM

As a multi-Grammy Award-winning musician, Drake prepares to take the nation by storm with his 56-stop tour. Bringing his world-class talent to Miami’s Kaseya Center Sept. 28-29 with his “It’s All a Blur” tour, the upcoming shows will serve as his first headlining tour in North America since 2018. Concertgoers can expect an iconic setlist honoring the last decade of Drake’s unprecedented success and his most recent studio album, “Her Loss,” created in collaboration with 21 Savage, who will also appear on tour with him. With his latest album reaching number one on the Billboard 200 chart, the Canadian rapper and hip-hop artist is set to perform a jam-packed evening resulting in a can’t-miss experience. 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, @champagnepapi