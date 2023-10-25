Drink Pink For Breast Cancer Awareness Month In Miami

By: Sarah Finkel By: Sarah Finkel | | Food & Drink Community

As October wraps up, so does Breast Cancer Awareness Month, a.k.a. “Pinktober.” Miami’s restaurant scene has been showing its support by mixing playful pink-themed drinks and donating a portion of the proceeds towards cancer research and patient care. Here’s what’s on the drink pink menu.

Mad Butcher

Mad Butcher’s Pink Power Double Smash Burger comes with cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onion and chipotle mayonnaise at a price of $14.99. A significant portion of the proceeds of this special edition burger will be donated to the Susan G. Komen Foundation, a nonprofit that invests in groundbreaking research, community health outreach, advocacy and programs.

Rosa Sky Rooftop

Rosa Sky presents two drinks this Breast Cancer Awareness Month: the “Pink Lemonade,” made with E11EVEN vodka, sparkling rosé, Aperol and lemon, and the “Penelope Pink,” made with Atian gin, sparkling rosé, blackberry, sage and citrus. Both drink specials are going for $10, and $1 of each sale will be donated to the Pink Pumpkins Initiative supporting the American Cancer Society.

Kiki On The River

At Kiki On The River, sip on the refreshing Dr. Feel-Good mocktail for $12, a blend of watermelon juice, lime juice, ginger beer and mint. You’ll feel extra good knowing that 20% of the proceeds go to Susan G. Komen for breast cancer research.

Nikki Beach

Delight in the Positano Pink Grapefruit Spritz at Nikki Beach, transporting you to the vibrant southern coast of Italy with the citrusy flavors of Ketel One Grapefruit and Rose vodka. Even better, Nikki Beach is donating 50% of the proceeds to the Susan G. Komen Foundation in support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Serena Rooftop

Partake in rooftop season for a cause. For the purchase of every Rosita La Margarita and Rosita Pero con Sass, the rooftop terrace of Moxy Miami South Beach is donating a portion of the proceeds to The Sylvester Cancer Center.

Pink Taco

Pink Taco is going all out for Breast Cancer Awareness Month, with a full PinkTac’Tober Menu featuring all-pink menu items such as the Something Pink Margarita, OG Pink Tacos, Lobster Enchiladas and a Pink Taco Sundae. When purchasing pink, 5% of the proceeds will be donated to Breastcancer.org, founded by renowned breast oncologist Marisa C. Weiss, MD.

MARKET at The Miami Beach EDITION

The 21st century food bazaar at The Miami Beach EDITION is offering a prime pink cocktail for the month of October, known as the Raspberry Hibiscus Mocktail, infused with Raspberry Hibiscus tea, blackberry syrup, lemon, sparkling water and topped with fee foam. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to Susan G. Komen.