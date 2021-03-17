Drunken Dragon Restaurant Combines the Fun & Fire of Korean Barbecue in Miami Beach

By Drunken Dragon | March 17, 2021 | Food & Drink Sponsored Post Food & Drink Feature

Gather your family here to grill table-side and celebrate Passover or Easter.

Known for its convivial Korean cuisine, exceptional service and well-crafted design elements, Drunken Dragon restaurant offers a one-of-a-kind dining experience. The Miami Beach hidden gem presents the do-it-yourself method of table-side grilling, along with a full menu of modern family-style Asian tapas and a tiki-inspired cocktail program. The barbecue menu features an assortment of selected cuts for guests to grill, in addition to an extensive menu of signature favorites, like the BFR meat board, lobster rolls and crispy bok choy, and an assortment of Korean accompaniments, complemented with a show-stopping beverage program.

BFR, also known as the Big F*$king Rib

A 14-hour-braised short rib served with steamed buns, sesame leaves and lettuce leaves. Side sauces include chimichurri, housemade hoisin and special Red Dragon sauce.



Lobster Rolls

Fresh Maine lobster chopped up with tarragon, pickled celery, pickled carrots, lime zest and sriracha aioli and tossed. Brioche bread is soaked and toasted in clarified butter until golden brown. Once the brioche is golden, it is lightly tossed in celery salt. Top brioche with lobster, topped off with caviar and dusted with gochu garu. The toasted warm brioche is served with lobster salad to get the perfect balance of temperature and taste.

Crispy Bok Choy

Flash-fried and sizzled with garlic, plum and soy

The restaurant’s exterior, a plain strip mall, is just the foreplay for the provocative and well-crafted interior guests find upon entering. The sleek dining room offers communal tables for groups near the equally striking bar, and tables with state-of-the-art tabletop grills to roast an array of intensely flavored food over an energetic flame. Nontraditional plates are influenced by cuisines from all over Asia—from Thailand and Japan to Vietnam—and are lovingly prepared to satisfy a variety of palates. Drunken Dragon’s elaborate cocktail menu translates into handcrafted drinks served in authentic mugs brimming with tropical ingredients and exotic aromas, bringing mixology to a whole new level.

Dragon Hour is the official happy hour offered daily from 5 to 7pm with the best of the full menu at a happy price. Drunken Dragon is open 365 days a year for dinner from 5pm to midnight. Aside from the restaurant's intimate, interactive dining concept, Drunken Dragon brings a distinct sense of localism with an Asian-infused touch, from the food served to the elevated ambiance. All you need is the address. 1424 Alton Road, Miami Beach, drunkendragon.com

