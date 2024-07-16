The Boutique Hotel DUA Miami Opens In Brickell

Lifestyle, Travel,

Opening its doors in Miami’s Brickell neighborhood, the city’s newest hotel, DUA Miami (@duamiamihotel) Autograph Collection, is now a reality. Situated in the heart of Brickell, the hotel offers an inviting place to escape while facilitating a quintessential Miami experience.

As part of Marriott's Autograph Collection, the boutique hotel DUA Miami features 124 Modern guest rooms with breathtaking balcony views. Overlooking the beloved Miami cityscape that stretches across the horizon, with the turquoise expanse of Biscayne Bay, guests can enjoy AHU | MAR, the hotel’s main restaurant.

Upon arrival, the lobby exudes a warm, welcoming light adorned with locally sourced art, gathering a gentle buzz. With each Autograph Collection property offering something different, guests can indulge in DUA Miami's The Mark experience, allowing them to personalize their stay with indulgent choices. Through an "indulgence card" visitors can choose between offered selections that cater to their preferences: sweet treats, savory delights, refreshing beverages, healthy options and in-room spa experiences.

DUA Miami doesn't just cater to your needs but anticipates your wants, living up to its Albanian translation of love and desire. Unwind and revitalize at the on-site DUA Spa, a tranquil space offering a variety of treatments designed to melt away stress. Culinary delights await at AHU | MAR, the hotel’s signature open-fire seafood restaurant. Here, chef Rosado’s innovative dishes highlight hints of the ocean’s flavors with fresh ingredients, prepared with a show of flames. Indulge on the restaurant’s signature dish, perfectly grilled octopus complimented with a lemon-herb glaze, or savor other standout meals like the spiced duck and wood-fired pizzas.

Beyond relaxation and gourmet offerings, DUA Miami offers an expansive rooftop pool, where the city skyline becomes a stunning backdrop for daytime serenity or exciting evenings with friends and family. Listen to live DJ sets on weekends or participate in weekly poolside activities like yoga and sound meditations, offering a zen touch.

Whether you want to stay inside or venture into the city, guests at DUA Miami are just steps away from trendy restaurants, shops and museums that complement their stay. Staying true to the Autograph Collection brand, DUA Miami delivers rich, immersive moments that remain connected with guests beyond their stay, promising an experience as iconic and memorable as the city itself. 300 S Miami Ave. Website