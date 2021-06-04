Dwyane Wade Sells Miami Home for $22 Million

By: Nilam Mukherjee | June 4, 2021 | Home & Real Estate

Two years after retiring from the Miami Heat, Dwyane Wade decided it was time to move across the country.

Wade and wife Gabrielle Union have settled into a home in L.A., but according to Mansion Global, they just sold their gorgeous Miami Beach estate.

The three-time NBA champion bought the property in 2010 for $10.645 million and renovated it. Located in the prestigious North Bay Road strip, popular among lavish businessmen and celebrities, the home was initially listed for $32.5 million. Wade put it on the market in 2019 a few months after playing his final game for the Heat. The home recently sold for $22 million, about $10k less than the asking price, but still double what Wade paid for it a decade ago, so we're calling it a win.

The 12,000-square-foot home sits on an acre of land surrounded by breathtaking views. Looking directly into Biscayne Bay, the Mediterranean-style home has a grandiose layout, with just enough of an open plan for comfortable and breathable living spaces. Featuring an arched entryway along with arched windows, the estate's large, spacious living area is decorated with tiled floors and wooden beamed ceilings. Keeping it neutral, the home’s beige and light brown palette is beautifully-contrasted with darker gray and black accents throughout the home.

Surrounded by lush greenery and an impressive garden, the down-to-earth tone of the property remains consistent throughout. With plenty of features for entertaining, the estate also includes a wine room, game room, home theater, an outdoor swimming pool directly facing the bay, and of course, an outdoor basketball court.

Wade had an impressive 16-year career playing for Miami Heat, while also having played for Chicago Bulls and Cleveland Cavaliers. The 13-time NBA all-star played as both a shooting guard and point guard throughout his profession.

Wade and Union purchased their mansion in Hidden Hills, Los Angeles for $17.9 million.

Read more about the recent Miami home sale via Mansion Global.