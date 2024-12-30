E11EVEN Prepares For Its Epic 11th-Anniversary Celebration

Culture, Lifestyle, Events, Music,

By: Charlotte Trattner By: Charlotte Trattner | | Culture, Lifestyle, Events, Music,

Known for extravagant and unforgettable entertainment, E11EVEN Miami prepares for an epic 11th-anniversary celebration.

“E11EVEN is an experience that can only be defined by experiencing it in person. The guiding principle at E11EVEN Miami is to create a unique and captivating experience from hour to hour and day by day,” shares Dennis DeGori, the concept creator and co-founder. As one of Miami’s top hospitality nightlife destinations, E11EVEN Miami has welcomed some of the top musical talents for the past 11 years while immersing itself in the city’s culture. Attributing the success to Miami’s growth explosion and the team behind the scenes, we catch up with the co-founders and partners on what they believe contributed to the success of some of their favorite moments over the years.



Usher rocked E11EVEN’S stage on New Year’s Eve in 2015. PHOTO COURTESY OF E11EVEN MIAMI AND ADINAYEV

What is the initial story of E11EVEN, and when did the team first develop the concept? Dennis DeGori, Concept Creator & Co- Founder: My vision for what would one day be E11EVEN came in 1992 when I visited a nightclub called The Palladium on West 14th St. in NYC. At that time, I operated another club in NYC called Stringfellows Presents Pure Platinum, a famous nightclub/cabaret I opened in 1991. At the time, I envisioned a melding of a nightclub, cabaret and Broadway operation that would transform multiple entertainment concepts. I had this in my mind from that point forward until I realized my vision twenty years later when I opened E11EVEN Miami, the world’s first ultra club, with my co-founders Michael Simkins and Marc Roberts and our operating partners. Everyone leaves E11EVEN with a different experience, proving true to our original tagline, “E11EVEN Miami, it’s exactly what you think it is!

Did you think it would become a Miami nightlife staple? Michael Simkins, Co-Founder: I was born and raised in Miami Beach. One thing that has always been true is people in our city like to party late into the night. A nightclub, with cabaret, acrobats, top musical talent, a 24-hour license and fantastic hospitality, that was in the middle of downtown Miami would be very successful. I believed so strongly that I financed 100% of the cost of the property and the club’s construction Every penny. No bank, no investors. And I believed to my core that E11EVEN would become one of the top nightclubs in the world, and it was, and it is. It has exceeded my expectations.”

What do you believe contributed to the success? Marc Roberts, Co-Founder: E11EVEN Miami is a unique nightlife experience, and its success can be attributed to its unparalleled approach to nightlife, combining a unique, immersive experience with impeccable, first-class service. Above all, the defining factor is the culture the team has built. The venue consistently attracts the biggest names in music, creating unforgettable moments for guests.

My co-founders and I believe that the true measure of success lies in consistently providing a positive and memorable experience for everyone who walks through the E11EVEN Miami doors.

WHAT ARE THE MOST MEMORABLE MOMENTS OVER THE PAST 11 YEARS?

Marc Roberts, Co-Founder

“In late 2013, my friend Doug Ellin—the writer-director and creator of Entourage—needed a location to hold the casting call for the Miami yacht scene in the highly anticipated Entourage movie. Even though E11EVEN hadn’t opened yet, I convinced him to hold it there, and he agreed. Billboards promoting the Jan. 7, 2014, casting call at E11EVEN went up all over the city, putting the E11EVEN name in the spotlight. Over a thousand people showed up for a chance to be in the movie and got an exclusive first look at the club before our official opening.



Post Malone made waves with his 2019 performance at E11EVEN PHOTO COURTESY OF E11EVEN MIAMI AND ADINAYEV

Dennis DeGori, Co-Founder & Concept Creator

“Our favorite part of the E11EVEN hats is the pictures on social media with hat owners from around the world tagging @11miami. We’ve seen pics of people in the hat at the Eiffel Tower and the Egyptian pyramids. Paris Hilton once requested an LED version of the hat. Another time, it was all over the news when someone in Nick Kyrgios’s box was sporting the hat during the Men’s Singles Quarter-final of the 2022 U.S. Open. Then race car driver Ed Jones, a rookie at the time, finished 3rd place at the 2017 Indianapolis 500 wearing the E11EVEN hat at the finish line and during all of his interviews.”

Gino LoPinto, Operating Partner:

“During New Year’s Eve 2015/16, Drake created E11EVEN’s famed center stage. It was his first of seven performances at the club, and unlike most artists, he showed up for sound check in the middle of the day. Drake and I started taking 1942 shots when he asked me where artists usually perform. I pointed near the DJ booth where artists had previously performed. That’s when Drake pointed at center stage and said, ‘That’s where I’m going to perform.’ Later that night, he stopped his performance and said, ‘You can ask the owners; I created center stage.’ He made a point to bring it up during his next four performances at the club.”

Michael Simkins, Co-Founder

“At the Bitcoin Conference in 2021, the amount people spent was out of control. I’ve never seen anything like it. It was the ultimate celebration of life and people living their best lives.”

“Our favorite part of the E11EVEN hats is the pictures on social media with hat owners from around the world tagging@11miami.” -DENNIS DEGORI

Daniel Solomon, Operating Partner

“In May 2022, during Miami’s inaugural F1 Grand Prix, we witnessed an incredible moment as Kygo, Tiesto, David Guetta and Alesso joined Martin Garrix behind the DJ booth during his set.”





Drake stole the spotlight during his New Year’s Eve show in 2016. PHOTO COURTESY OF E11EVEN MIAMI AND ADINAYEV

All

“On Oct. 20, 2019, Post Malone headlined a sold-out show at the American Airlines Arena as part of his Runaway Tour. The night before, he started the weekend with an exclusive pre-concert at E11EVEN. With Live Nation’s approval to perform outside the main concert, Post Malone opted for an intimate Saturday night show at the club instead of a second arena night.”

All

“On June 26, 2024, the Florida Panthers celebrated their first-ever Stanley Cup victory by bringing the party to E11EVEN. When the club played “We Are The Champions,” the team gathered on center stage to sing along while passing around the Stanley Cup and drinking E11EVEN Vodka.”